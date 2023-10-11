CloroxPro launches an unparalleled new training program specifically designed for cleaning managers and supervisors, as they continue to raise the bar for educational excellence in the commercial cleaning industry through one-of-a-kind training solutions.

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CloroxPro today announced the launch of the CloroxPro HealthyClean® Trained Manager Certificate Course, a comprehensive on-demand training course accredited by the American National Standards Institute National Accreditation Board (ANAB), designed specifically for cleaning managers and supervisors. The CloroxPro HealthyClean Trained Manager Certificate Course marks the latest expansion of CloroxPro HealthyClean, an online learning platform offering best-in-class education and training about cleaning for health effectively, efficiently and safely.

CloroxPro Expands HealthyClean® Online Learning Platform Offerings (PRNewswire)

The pandemic heightened public expectations around cleanliness and sparked unprecedented awareness about how germs spread in shared spaces. However, with ongoing labor, time and budget constraints, organizations face challenges providing robust training to both new and existing cleaning professionals.

The CloroxPro HealthyClean Trained Manager Course teaches the essential knowledge and best practices to run an efficient operation focused on cleaning for health operation. Focus areas include team development strategies, operational planning, inventory management, product and tool selection and much more. The latest course in the HealthyClean portfolio was developed to help support managers in the cleaning industry as they continue to face training and staffing challenges.

"At CloroxPro, we recognize the importance of effective training programs, especially with the current levels of burnout and retention the industry faces across the country," says Kyra de St. Paer, Senior Director of Marketing, Clorox Pro. "The CloroxPro HealthyClean Trained Manager Certificate Course will set a new standard in the industry, further enabling cleaning professionals to tackle issues related to healthcare spaces and other commercial cleaning challenges."

To be eligible for the HealthyClean Trained Manager Certificate Course, managers must first successfully pass the HealthyClean Trained Specialist course, an ANAB-accredited certificate course that explains the role and impact of people, products and process when cleaning for health. The Trained Specialist course is available in both English and Spanish. Once a cleaning professional passes the final evaluation in either one of these courses, they receive a Certificate of Mastery and Digital Badge to showcase their new level of skill and expertise.

In addition to the accredited training courses, CloroxPro also offers microlearning modules that provide cleaning professionals with essential knowledge to help with their day-to-day jobs. For example, the HealthyClean Healthcare microlearning module is designed for EVS managers, supervisors and other hospital staff to understand the healthcare-specific considerations and disinfecting best practices to help protect public health.

The CloroxPro HealthyClean platform offers the first and only industry-wide, third-party validated certificate courses specifically designed for commercial cleaners and managers that are accredited by the ANAB. To receive an ANAB accreditation, a certificate program must meet rigorous standards set for design, delivery, monitoring and outcomes, indicating our courses have met the highest standards for training comprehension and quality.

To learn more or to register for the CloroxPro HealthyClean Manager Course, please contact your CloroxPro sales representative or distributor or visit www.CloroxPro.com/healthyclean .

About CloroxPro

Building on a century-long legacy in cleaning and disinfecting, CloroxPro offers some of the industry's most recognized and trusted brand names for commercial cleaning, including its Clorox Healthcare products for healthcare facilities. From comprehensive surface disinfection to advanced technologies, CloroxPro is committed to meeting the demands of industry professionals and commercial facilities such as offices, schools, athletic facilities and hospitals. For more information, visit www.CloroxPro.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands, which include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr®, Pine-Sol® and Rainbow Light®, can be found in about nine of 10 U.S. homes and internationally with brands such as Ajudin®, Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first U.S. companies to integrate ESG into its business reporting, with commitments in three areas: Healthy Lives, Clean World and Thriving Communities. Visit thecloroxcompany.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CloroxPro