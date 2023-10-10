Vlasic Pickles and Frank's RedHot® Debut New Hot and Spicy Kosher Dill Pickles

Three New Offerings Combine Vlasic Signature Crunch and Frank's RedHot Heat

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for the hottest news in pickles! Vlasic®, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is partnering with Frank's RedHot® on three new hot and spicy Kosher Dill Pickles that will bring a perfect blend of flavor and heat to sandwiches, burgers or as a straight-from-the-jar snack. Long enjoyed by pickle lovers for its satisfying crunch, Vlasic's new offerings add the distinct flavor of the #1 hot sauce in the world1.

Get ready for the hottest news in pickles! Vlasic®, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc., is partnering with Frank’s RedHot® on three new hot and spicy Kosher Dill Pickles that will bring a perfect blend of flavor and heat to sandwiches, burgers or as a straight-from-the-jar snack. The collection includes Chips, Spears and Wholes. (PRNewswire)

"The pairing of two iconic brands – Vlasic and Frank's RedHot – is a spicy combo that we know consumers will love," said Lucy Brady, President, Grocery and Snacks, Conagra Brands. "The Vlasic brand is synonymous with great-tasting pickles, and the addition of Frank's RedHot creates a truly bold and flavorful snacking experience."

The new Vlasic Frank's RedHot pickles will be available in three varieties: a 16 oz. jar of Kosher Dill Wholes, and 24 oz. jars of Kosher Dill Chips and Kosher Dill Spears. Each features a custom flavor blend that perfectly pairs Frank's cayenne pepper heat with Vlasic's garlic dill notes. Frank's RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper sauce is used in the brine for an authentic taste and craveable heat experience that spicy fans will love.

"We're excited to heat things up with Vlasic," said Valda Coryat, North America Vice President of Marketing for McCormick & Company. "Our fans are always looking for new ways to enjoy the perfect blend of flavor and heat that Frank's RedHot delivers, and we know they'll be excited to try these new pickles during their next snack or meal."

The timing for this dynamic new offering couldn't be better as both pickles and hot and spicy condiments are on the rise. Pickles are a $1.6 billion dollar category, with sales up 8% over the past three years2. Hot and spicy condiments have seen a similar trajectory, up 10% over the past three years3.

Vlasic Frank's RedHot pickles will be available in grocery stores, mass retailers and online outlets beginning in October 2023. The Whole pickles have a suggested retail price of $3.79, while the Chips and Spears have a suggested retail price of $3.49. For more information on Vlasic's full line-up, visit vlasic.com.

Euromonitor International Limited; based on custom research conducted July 2022 for volume sales (ounces/ml) in 2021 through all retail channels. Hot sauce is defined as a purely liquid spicy table sauce/condiment with vinegar as a substantial ingredient. Excludes chili pastes. Circana, Total Pickles (RFG + Shelf Stable) MULO + C L52 WE 6/25/2023 Circana MULO + C L52 WE 6/25/2023

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

About Frank's RedHot

It all started back in 1920 when the first bottle of Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce was introduced. Made with a premium blend of aged cayenne peppers, Frank's RedHot adds the perfect blend of flavor and heat to your favorite foods. Frank's Cayenne Pepper Sauce was used as the secret ingredient in the original Buffalo wings created in Buffalo, NY in 1964. Try our family of products including the Original sauce, Buffalo Wings sauce, Queso Dip seasoning mix, Buffalo Ranch seasoning, Frozen Buffalo Wings and more. Visit www.FranksRedHot.com for more information and recipes.

Frank's is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. With over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, McCormick is a global leader in flavor. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

For all media inquiries, please contact:

Dan Skinner

Conagra Brands

(312) 549 -5636

Dan.Skinner@conagra.com

Get ready for the hottest news in pickles! Vlasic®, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc., is partnering with Frank’s RedHot® on three new hot and spicy Kosher Dill Pickles that will bring a perfect blend of flavor and heat to sandwiches, burgers or as a straight-from-the-jar snack. The collection includes Chips, Spears and Wholes. (PRNewswire)

Get ready for the hottest news in pickles! Vlasic®, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc., is partnering with Frank’s RedHot® on three new hot and spicy Kosher Dill Pickles that will bring a perfect blend of flavor and heat to sandwiches, burgers or as a straight-from-the-jar snack. The collection includes Chips, Spears and Wholes. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.