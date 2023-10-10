Hyundai Seeks Championship Titles at Road Atlanta Season Finale

Hyundai to Finish IMPC Season at Fox Factory 120 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta on Oct. 13, 2023

Robert Wickens and Harry Gottsacker of Bryan Herta Autosport Currently Lead Drivers' Championship

Mark Wilkins and Mason Filippi Also in Contention to Win the Drivers' Championship

Hyundai Hope On Wheels Celebrates 25 th Anniversary of Fighting Children's Cancer with Special Livery on the No. 33 Elantra N TCR

Hyundai Hope On Wheels Will Donate $100 to Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta for Every Lap Led by an Elantra N TCR During the Fox Factory 120 Race on Oct. 13

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Hyundai Hope On Wheels' 25th anniversary, the No. 33 Hyundai Elantra N TCR driven by Wickens and Gottsacker will once again wear a special livery during the Fox Factory 120 race on Friday, Oct. 13.

Robert Wickens and Harry Gottsacker, drivers of the No. 33 Hyundai Elantra N TCR dressed in a special Hyundai Hope On Wheels 25th Anniversary livery, competing for Bryan Herta Autosport at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway 240 race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sept. 15, 2023 (Photo/Bryan Herta Autosport/LAT) (PRNewswire)

Hyundai Motor America enters the weekend leading the TCR Drivers' Championship with Bryan Herta Autosport's (BHA) Robert Wickens and Harry Gottsacker, 20 points ahead of the rival No. 17 Audi. The No. 33 Hyundai Elantra N TCR is coming off an impressive race last month that ended in a podium finish and the pair are ready to fight for the TCR Drivers' Championship title come this weekend at Road Atlanta. Mark Wilkins and Mason Filippi, drivers of the No. 98 Hyundai Elantra N TCR, are also in contention to win the Drivers' Championship, sitting just 70 points behind the leaders.

In the Manufacturers' Championship, Hyundai is positioned second, just 40 points outside of the lead heading into the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge series' season finale at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

In honor of Hyundai Hope On Wheels' 25th anniversary, the No. 33 Hyundai Elantra N TCR driven by Wickens and Gottsacker will be dressed in a special livery for the final event of the season. Hyundai Hope On Wheels also will donate $100 to Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta for every lap led by a Hyundai Elantra N TCR during Friday's race. Hyundai race cars led 108 of the 141 laps in September's Indianapolis Motor Speedway 240, raising $10,800 for the Indianapolis-based Riley Hospital For Children.

Children's handprints will be displayed on the No. 33 car's livery as a tribute to Hyundai Hope On Wheel's colorful awareness campaign. The handprints are an iconic symbol for Hyundai Hope On Wheels, representing the collective fight against pediatric cancer and hope for a cure.

About Hyundai Hope on Wheels

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing critical research aimed at improving treatments and saving lives. Hyundai Hope On Wheels is one of the largest nonprofit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country.

For every new Hyundai vehicle sold, Hyundai and its dealers make a donation to Hyundai Hope On Wheels. So far in 2023, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has awarded $25 million in research grants, bringing the organization's lifetime donation total to $225 million.

About the Race and Additional Season Facts

Robert Wickens and Harry Gottsacker have broken the series record for the most second-place finishes in a single season.

Both the No. 33 and No. 99 Elantras have finished on the podium in seven of nine races. However, No. 98 is the only Hyundai to have won this season (twice).

Hyundai is racing for its fourth consecutive Manufacturer's Championship and BHA is in contention for its fifth consecutive team title.

Michael Lewis , defending series Champion and co-driver of the No.1 Elantra N TCR for BHA, will not compete in next weekend's season finale. Michael is recovering from an injury sustained during an incident in the closing laps of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway 240 on September 16 .

Serving as the season finale of the 2023 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge calendar, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta is a 2.54-mile, 12-turn, purpose-built road course. The field will see the green flag fly for the final race of the year at 12:25 p.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 13, with full broadcast on Peacock. The 120-minute race will be a sprint to the finish with championship titles on the line.

Hyundai Championship Standings

Position Drivers Team Car Total Points 1 R. Wickens / H. Gottsacker Bryan Herta Autosport #33 Elantra N TCR 2730 3 M. Wilkins / M. Filippi Bryan Herta Autosport #98 Elantra N TCR 2600 5 T. Maxson van der Steur Racing #91 Elantra N TCR 2310 6 M. Lewis / T. Hagler Bryan Herta Autosport #1 Elantra N TCR 2180 7 V. Gonzalez Victor Gonzalez Racing Team #99 Elantra N TCR 2090 8 B. Ortiz van der Steur Racing #91 Elantra N TCR 2030 16 J. Deily Deily Motorsports #70 Elantra N TCR 1460 17 C. Bigham Deily Motorsports #74 Elantra N TCR 1370 22 J. Wisely Deily Motorsports #74 Elantra N TCR 1020 24 S. McNulty Deily Motorsports #70 Elantra N TCR 630 25 T. Gonzalez Victor Gonzalez Racing Team #99 Elantra N TCR 520

IMSA TCR Manufacturer Standings

Position Manufacturer Total Points 1 Audi 2920 2 Hyundai 2880 3 Alfa Romeo 2750 4 Honda 2700

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

Indianapolis Motor Speedway 240 #98: Bryan Herta Autosport with Curb Agajanian, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, TCR: Mark Wilkins, Mason Filippi (PRNewswire)

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America