Ventra Health Appoints Mike Drinkwater as Strategic Advisor for Emergency Medicine

New Role Supports Ventra's Continued Investment in Emergency Medicine Capabilities

DALLAS, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventra Health ("Ventra"), a leading business solutions provider for hospital-based clinicians, announced today that it has named Mike Drinkwater as a Strategic Advisor to support the company. In this newly created role, Mr. Drinkwater will help ensure that Ventra continues to deliver white-glove service to its clients. Ventra, which supports approximately nine million Emergency Medicine visits annually, is a portfolio company of Varsity Healthcare Partners, a leading private equity firm focused solely on building leading healthcare companies.

Steven Huddleston, CEO of Ventra Health, said, "I am thrilled to welcome Mike to Ventra. His strong network of relationships and deep expertise in revenue cycle management for Emergency Medicine clinicians will be invaluable as we help our clients navigate patient engagement, managed care contracting, and a shifting reimbursement landscape."

Mr. Drinkwater is a respected revenue cycle management executive with decades of experience in coding and provider documentation for Urgent Care, Emergency, Hospital, and Observation Medicine. He previously spent five years as CEO of Ventra legacy company Gottlieb, which combined with Abeo and DuvaSawko in 2021 to form Ventra Health. Earlier in his career, he was Executive Director at Emory Clinic, a division of Emory Healthcare in Atlanta.

Mr. Huddleston added, "With the backing of Varsity Healthcare Partners, we will keep on investing in the people and technology that will advance revenue cycle management for our clients' future. As such, we continue to attract leading industry talent like Mike, who joins one of the most experienced and respected healthcare RCM executive leadership teams. We look forward to the value his expertise will bring."

Ventra is launching its Power BI powered Data and Analytics platform to provide its clients real-time insights into key clinical, financial and operational performance indicators. Demos of this new technology are available at the ACEP23, October 9-12 in Philadelphia.

Mr. Drinkwater commented, "I am excited to be working with Ventra. The company's leaders have a proven commitment to investing in people and technology resources that reduce administrative burdens, create predictable outcomes, and improve financial results for clients so they can solve their business challenges and focus on patient care."

About Ventra Health

Ventra Health is a leading business solutions provider for hospital-based clinicians practicing in Anesthesia, Emergency, and Hospital Medicine. Focused on Advisory, Revenue Cycle Management, and Managed Care Contracting, Ventra partners with private practices, hospitals, and health systems to deliver transparent and data-driven solutions that solve the most complex revenue and reimbursement issues, enabling clinicians to focus on providing outstanding care to their patients and communities.

