TransThera announces two oral presentations of tinengotinib clinical data at 2023 ESMO and SABCS annual meetings

NANJING, China, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TransThera Sciences (Nanjing) Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on inventing differentiated drugs for global patients, today announces to deliver two oral presentations of tinengotinib clinical data in cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) at 2023 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, and in breast cancer at 2023 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) annual meeting respectively. TransThera will also give a poster presentation of tinengotinib phase 1b/2 clinical data in Chinese patients at 2023 ESMO.

2023 ESMO, October 22-24, Madrid, Spain

Mini-Oral Presentation, Abstract #95MO

Title: Tinengotinib in Patients with Advanced, Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor (FGFR) inhibitor Refractory/Relapsed Cholangiocarcinoma

Presenter: Meredith S Pelster, MD

Poster presentation, Abstract #670P

Title: Preliminary Efficacy and Safety of Tinengotinib (TT-00420) Monotherapy in Chinese Patients (pts) with Advanced Solid Tumors: Results from a Phase Ib/II Study

Presenter: Jean Fan, MD

2023 SABCS, December 5-9, San Antonio, TX, US.

Rapid-Fire Mini-Oral Presentation, Abstract #1572754

Title: The efficacy and safety of tinengotinib in patients with advanced or metastatic HR+/HER2- breast cancer or TNBC

"We are thrilled that tinengotinib clinical data has been selected for multiple oral and poster presentations in these impactful global scientific meetings. " Commented Dr. Frank Wu, chairman and CEO of TransThera, "It is a strong recognition from the community to tinengotinib as a very novel compound in global phase 3 development, capable of demonstrating efficacy in a variety of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The upcoming presentations mark the potential of tinengotinib in CCA and breast cancer. We look forward to more discussions next year in other indications!"

About tinengotinib

Tinengotinib is a global innovative clinical-stage spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that exerts antitumor effects by targeting tumor cells and improving the tumor microenvironment. Ongoing clinical trials in the US and China have revealed the potential of Tinengotinib to be efficacious in various solid tumors. It was granted the Orphan-Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation by the FDA for the treatment of CCA. In July 2023, tinengotinib was granted the Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) by NMPA in China.

About TransThera

TransThera Sciences (Nanjing), Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative therapeutics to target diseases with major unmet medical needs via the internal research platform and open innovation. TransThera's current portfolio covers therapeutic areas such as oncology, inflammatory, and cardiovascular diseases.

For more information, please visit www.transthera.com

Forward-looking statements

This news contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, any statement of the plans, strategies, and objectives of management for future operations, including but not limited to our clinical development and commercialization plans; any projections of financial information; any statements about historical results that may suggest trends for our business; any statements of expectation or belief regarding future events, potential markets or market size, technology developments, our product pipeline, clinical data, results or practices or the implications thereof, enforceability of our intellectual property rights, competitive strengths or our position within the industry; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the items mentioned.

View original content:

SOURCE TransThera Sciences (Nanjing) Inc.