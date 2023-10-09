Talon Air Joins SmartSky® dealer network, commences GV installation and Hawker 4000 STC projects

Award-winning MRO to offer the most advanced inflight connectivity system ever built

RESEARCH TRIANGLE, N.C., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartSky Networks, the innovative air-to-ground inflight connectivity provider, today announced Talon Air as a new sales and installation partner. The Farmingdale, New York-based full-service private jet company specializes in aircraft charter, aircraft sales, maintenance, and management. As a SmartSky dealer, Talon Air can now install both existing and new customer aircraft with SmartSky, the most advanced IFC ever built, and has already begun its first projects which include a Gulfstream V installation and a Hawker 4000 STC project.

Talon Air is installing SmartSky's industry-leading Flagship connectivity on a privately owned Gulfstream V.

"We aim to provide our customers with a world-class travel experience. Fast and reliable in-flight connectivity is now an absolute must for our customers" said James Chitty CEO of Talon Air. "The opportunity to expand our network and partner with next-gen provider SmartSky made this an easy decision. SmartSky is now widely available and receiving rave reviews and we look forward to the successful completion of our first two projects."

Based at Republic Airport (FRG), the Talon Air fleet is comprised of nearly 50 aircraft that include Gulfstream, Bombardier, Falcon, and Textron aircraft. The company is equipped to install both the SmartSky Flagship™ system for mid to large cabin jets as well as SmartSky LITE ™, the first-ever streaming-level connectivity solution for smaller business aircraft. All SmartSky service plans include streaming with no pre-set cap on the number of simultaneously connected devices. The current Cash Back promotion enables customers to receive up to $50,000 from SmartSky following installation and activation. More information is available at www.smartskynetworks.com/cashback.

"Talon Air has been a responsive and customer-focused partner since the first moment we made contact," said Aria Bahawdory Director of MRO Account Management for SmartSky. "Having both this installation and an STC project at the outset of the partnership demonstrates Talon Air's high level of commitment to delivering the market and its customer base the best available connectivity solutions. We are extremely pleased to welcome Talon Air to our growing dealer network."

SmartSky has many STCs for a wide variety of aircraft models, with nearly a dozen more in-progress or awaiting certificate issuance from the FAA. A full list of STC's can be found at smartskynetworks.com/STC.

About SmartSky

SmartSky Networks was founded to transform aviation through disruptive communications technologies, services, and tools. The network takes advantage of patented spectrum reuse, advanced beamforming technologies and 60 MHz of spectrum for significantly enhanced connectivity. SmartSky Networks uniquely enables an "office in the sky" experience with unmatched capacity for data transmissions both to and from the aircraft. This real-time, very low latency, bidirectional data link makes SmartSky Networks the best in-flight user experience, and a key enabler for new and enhanced applications and services. For more information, visit SmartSkyNetworks.com

SmartSky Networks. Data moves us.

About Talon Air

Talon Air, a leader in Aircraft Management and Aircraft Sales and Acquisitions, is a full-service private jet company that offers a turn-key solution for your aircraft charter, maintenance, management and business jet sales needs.

Talon Air offers best-in-class aircraft management, maintenance and charter services combining the operational expertise of a mega-operator with the personalized service and attention to detail typically found in the best corporate flight departments. With nearly 50 aircraft under management operating both Part 91 and Part 135, our customers base continues to expand thanks to our team of industry professionals. Talon Air undergoes a vigorous safety audit and has been certified by ARGUS, WYVERN, and IS-BAO to meet the highest safety standards of business jet aviation. For more information, www.talonairjets.com.

