Silk Road Insights: Global Bloggers Experience China's Landmark Railway Projects

BEIJING, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the eve of the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, China Railway collaborated with Xufang International Media, a subsidiary of China International Communications Group (CICG), to publish the documentary series "Silk Road Insights: International Influencers Explore China Railway's Belt and Road Initiatives."

Four international bloggers were heading to explore and film four major transportation projects: the Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Railway in Indonesia, the Padma Bridge Railway in Bangladesh, Guangdong Shenzhen-Jiangmen Railway's Pearl River Estuary Tunnel and the Jiangsu Changtai Yangtze River Bridge. The vloggers have obtained firsthand the profound impact that China's railway projects have had on local residents' lives.

Indonesian vlogger Xiaoli took her first ride on the Jakarta-Bandung bullet train, which began its commercial operations earlier in October. She expressed her excitement for Southeast Asia's first high-speed train: "This marks Indonesia's entry into the world's league of bullet trains. I'm thrilled." The journey from Jakarta to Bandung, which previously took 3.5 hours, has now turned into a brisk 40-minute trip due to this new railway. "Despite its speed, the ride is smooth, and the carriage feels stable and comfy."

Northern Ireland-based blogger Adam traveled to Bangladesh to witness a milestone: the inaugural train crossing over the Padma River via the Padma Bridge Rail Link. "China is making a significant impact here," Adam observed. "Locals halted their day, eyes fixed on that train, cheering as it made its historic bridge crossing. The palpable excitement for this monumental project was everywhere." Locally, the bridge is dubbed "Road of Dreams."

Venezuelan influencer Rafael Saavedra, after touring the Changtai Yangtze River Bridge in Jiangsu Province, remarked: "Upon completion, this will stand as the world's longest cable-stayed bridge. Truly, a monumental feat."

British blogger Jason rode through the Pearl River Estuary Tunnel, a prominent feature of the Guangdong Shenjiang Railway. He was struck to learn that the tunnel is the deepest and the best for withstanding water pressure in the country and even unparalleled globally. Jason said: "The marvel of China's construction capabilities is evident. Standing inside these Chinese-constructed tunnels, I always feel a deep sense of safety."

