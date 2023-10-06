Standard Protocol joins Linea to expand its DeFi ecosystem, empowering users through fair and transparent DeFi protocols.

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Protocol , the Ethereum-based decentralized finance (DeFi) application, is excited to announce its launch on the Linea network. This marks a significant milestone on its strategic Roadmap as the protocol ambitiously charts its course amid the multitude of planned developments for 2023 and 2024.

Standard Protocol Launches on Linea (PRNewswire)

Standard Protocol's mission is to empower individuals with self-sovereign finances, fostering fairness, transparency, and inclusivity within the crypto space. The platform offers a range of decentralized financial services and applications, including decentralized exchanges (DEX), seamless on and off-ramps, instant swaps, and a thriving Web3 platform for tracking and social interaction.

"Standard Protocol's Linea soft launch heralds a new era in DeFi, where users become the standard. Together, we'll forge the foundations for DeFi, centered on principles of fairness, transparency, and individual empowerment. This initiative aims to reduce reliance on intermediaries, putting control firmly in the hands of our community." - Hyungsuk Kang .

What Makes Standard Protocol Different?

Standard Protocol , is more than just a DeFi platform; it's a financial ecosystem rooted in the principles of fairness, transparency, and inclusivity. Here are some distinctive features that make Standard Protocol unique:

No Listing Fees: All tokens are natively supported.

No Liquidity Pools: Buy and sell tokens directly, avoiding the use of liquidity pools as intermediaries.

No Impermanent Loss: Users are not subject to impermanent loss, as they do not participate in liquidity provisioning.

Limit Orders: While AAMs do not support limit orders, Standard Protocol does.

No Time-Based Emissions: Trade tokens with the confidence of knowing that their value is not eroded by inflation.

Standard Rewards: Standard Protocol membership grants you access to trading rewards.

Onramp : Through our partner, we facilitate the global trading of 200+ digital assets across 30+ networks. : Through our partner, we facilitate the global trading of 200+ digital assets across 30+ networks.

The Future of Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol has achieved significant milestones in 2023, including the successful launch of its Ambassador Program, a triumphant showing at NAVHack23, and extensive beta testing. The platform is now poised for rapid growth and expansion.

In the coming months, Standard Protocol plans to launch its full suite of DeFi products and services on the Linea network. The platform will also continue to expand its community and partnerships, and it will work to make DeFi more accessible and inclusive for everyone.

For more details, explore our Roadmap link.

About Linea:

Linea is an Ethereum-equivalent zkEVM network that's developer-ready and harnesses the power of zero-knowledge technology and rollups. It distinguishes itself with advanced features, including quantum-resistant lattice-based cryptography and its Canonical Messaging Service (CMS).

About Standard Protocol:

Standard Protocol represents the future of decentralized finance (DeFi). Our platform empowers individuals with self-sovereign finances and offers a suite of decentralized applications (apps) that leverage blockchain technology to provide a wide array of financial services. We believe in fairness, transparency, and inclusivity, and our mission is to create a decentralized and inclusive financial ecosystem that benefits all participants.

To learn more visit: https://www.standardweb3.com/

Standard Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that empowers individuals with self-sovereign finances. The platform offers a range of decentralized financial services and applications, including decentralized exchanges (DEX), seamless on and off-ramps, instant swaps, and a thriving Web3 platform for tracking and social interaction. Standard Protocol is committed to fairness, transparency, and inclusivity, and its mission is to create a decentralized and inclusive financial ecosystem that benefits all participants.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Standard Protocol