UWorld to Host Live BEC Exam Boot Camp with Peter Olinto

Free three-hour session will help students prepare for the BEC before new CPA changes take place in 2024

DALLAS, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UWorld , a worldwide leader in learning tools for high-stakes exams, will host a free three-hour practice session to review the Business Environments Concepts (BEC) section of the CPA Exam. Hosted by Peter Olinto, Global Lead Instructor for UWorld and former instructor for Becker CPA Exam Review, the live session will be held on October 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Central Standard Time and will help further support students in taking the BEC exam before the section is no longer offered starting in 2024.

UWorld Accounting (PRNewswire)

During this intensive session, Peter will walk through exam-like questions, cover the most heavily tested BEC topics, and address questions from attendees. Students can register for the session at https://events.uworld.com/Free_BEC_Bootcamp . Every registrant receives a recording of each boot camp webinar so they can review it as needed and learn at their own pace.

"The testing process is different for every student, and boot-camp-style sessions can be helpful to many," said Chandra S. Pemmesani, MD, Founder and CEO of UWorld. "BEC is a critical section of the current CPA Exam. Providing students with access to CPA exam veterans like Peter Olinto helps them study more efficiently and feel more confident in the exam environment."

Passing BEC now offers numerous benefits to candidates, including a shorter study time, which typically amounts to 100 hours, and allowing students to forgo taking one of the new discipline sections in 2024. Once BEC is discontinued, the content will be reallocated to other sections of the new exam. The biggest change affects written communications, as that component will no longer be a part of any CPA Exam core or discipline sections going forward.

UWorld makes difficult topics easy to understand so that learners at all levels are empowered to accomplish their certification goals. This test-prep session will provide a content review that will be beneficial to help students pass BEC before the last exam on December 15.

