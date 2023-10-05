Spirit of Children has raised more than $110 million dollars to date, and aims to raise an additional $18 million in 2023 to continue to support these events at over 150 partner hospitals across North America

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit of Children, Spirit Halloween's charitable foundation, is bringing its annual week-long celebration, known as Spirit of Children Week, to pediatric hospital partners throughout North America. Beginning October 9, Halloween events will bring much needed joy and fun to patients and their families navigating the difficulties of extended hospital stays.

Spirit of Children Provides Fun Parties, Costumes, and Celebration Kits to Support Kids Facing Difficulties Throughout the Week of October 9th (PRNewswire)

The week will be filled with a variety of Halloween celebrations. This year, Spirit of Children and its partner hospitals are teaming up for a range of Halloween events, including in-person costume parties, trick-or-treating, parades, and other seasonal festivities. Each event will feature costumes, celebration kits full of activity books, and treat bags donated to the pediatric hospital partners, through the generous support of Spirit Halloween vendor partners.

Since its inception in 2006, Spirit of Children has raised over $110 million for Child Life departments at over 150 partner hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. This year, Spirit of Children aims to raise $18 million, providing hospitals with more resources and the capability to expand Child Life services and programs, add staff, and extend service hours.

"Spirit of Children is at the heart of what we do at Spirit Halloween, and the bonds we've built through the years with our hospital partners is something very special," said Steven Silverstein, CEO of Spirit Halloween. "It's great to see so many in-person events returning this year, thanks in part to the tireless efforts of hospital staff and Spirit Halloween volunteer employees that help coordinate so many of these programs. We've seen firsthand the magical feeling these events bring to children and their families facing the difficulties of being in the hospital, and we are grateful we can play a small part in bringing Halloween joy to them this year."

According to Terry Spearman, Manager, Child Life Services at Children's National Health System, in Washington, D.C. "Spirit of Children recognizes that healing a child's body, mind, and spirit takes more than medicine. We are grateful for their ongoing partnership that allows us to put funding towards the resources needed most by our Child Life Specialists and thankful for the special relationship we have with our local Spirit Halloween locations who do such a wonderful job each year supporting our hospital."

Added Kayley Laseter, Senior Program Coordinator, Cause Marketing at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation, "The support we receive from Spirit of Children is critical to sustaining specialized Child Life services within our hospitals. We are looking forward to our annual Halloween party with our local store team next week. This event will provide a much-needed break from the challenges of being hospitalized and give our patient families the opportunity to enjoy the Halloween season, complete with picking out their favorite costumes!"

Child Life departments are critical to making hospitals less scary for children and their families. Spirit of Children works directly with local partner hospitals to help fund and support Child Life departments. When Spirit Halloween guests donate in-store, 100% of the funds go directly to local hospital partners allowing them to hire staff, extend hours, expand therapy programs, add educational items, and more.

To learn more about Spirit of Children, please visit SpiritofChildren.com .

About Spirit of Children

At the heart of Spirit Halloween is Spirit of Children, a program which focuses on making hospitals less scary for kids and their families. Since fundraising began in 2007, Spirit of Children has raised more than $110 million for the Child Life department at hospitals across the United States and Canada. Donations to Spirit of Children stay within local communities, with 100% of funds going toward support for Child Life. For the 2023 Halloween season, Spirit of Children will be supporting 159 pediatric hospitals across North America, with a goal to raise $18 million. Spirit Halloween encourages customers to help make a difference in a child's life this Halloween season by donating at their local Spirit Halloween. For more information, please visit: SpiritofChildren.com.

About Spirit Halloween

Celebrating 40-years of business, Spirit Halloween ( SpiritHalloween.com ) is the largest Halloween retailer in the country. With more than 1,500 seasonal locations in strip centers and malls across North America, Spirit is the one-stop destination for all things Halloween. For four decades, Spirit has created immersive and interactive experiences for shoppers, complete with a unique and vast assortment of costumes and accessories for infants, toddlers, children, 'tweens, teens, and adults, along with exclusive décor and animatronics you won't find anywhere else. For more information, please visit: SpiritHalloween.com .

Media Contact, Spirit Halloween:

Drew Griffiths

Divisional Vice President - Marketing & Social Media

PR@SpiritHalloween.com

609-798-4865

(PRNewsfoto/Spirit Halloween) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spirit Halloween