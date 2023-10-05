Canary Technologies to Power Wyndham's New AI-Enabled Guest Engagement Platform

Rollout to 6,000+ hotels marks one the largest deployments of guest-facing AI in hospitality

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canary Technologies today announced a new partnership with hotel franchisor Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. Wyndham tapped Canary to power the company's new AI-enabled Guest Engagement Platform. The platform will be deployed at more than 6,000 U.S. and Canadian hotels, making it one of the largest rollouts of guest-facing AI technology in hospitality.

Canary Technologies, a leading hotel guest management system, (PRNewswire)

"The hospitality industry is undergoing a digital transformation as modern travelers increasingly expect seamless digital experiences from the moment they book to when they check out," said Harman Singh Narula, Co-Founder & CEO of Canary Technologies. "In parallel, owners continue to seek ways to drive their bottom line while delivering on new guest demands. As a result, a unified digital guest journey has become a core component of the hotel tech stack. We are excited to partner with Wyndham on powering their Guest Engagement Platform as this collaboration is a synergy of two brands working towards a more dynamic and digital future in hospitality."

Designed to help elevate the guest experience while increasing hotel revenue, the platform includes Canary's Mobile Check-In , Mobile Checkout , Dynamic Upsell , and Guest Messaging products, which are powered by Canary Hospitality AI. Benefits for Wyndham franchisees include: a streamlined check-in and checkout process that reduces wait times as well as fraud (eliminating the need to manually exchange credit cards, IDs, or registration forms); the ability to boost revenue by offering guests upgrades and add-on amenities, from booking all the way through checkout; and enabling front desk and concierge teams to easily communicate with hotel guests at scale, saving valuable time through automated, broadcast, and direct messages.

"As the world's largest hotel franchisor, we're always looking for new ways to help our franchisees operate a more efficient and more profitable hotel," said Scott Strickland, EVP & Chief Information Officer at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Whether it's helping hoteliers free up time to focus on offering personalized guest services through a more streamlined check-in process or gathering valuable feedback upon checkout, through Canary and their offerings, we're harnessing the power of technology to empower franchisees and in turn, further delight guests. It's all part of what we call The Wyndham Advantage."

About Canary Technologies

Canary Technologies is modernizing the hotel tech stack with its award-winning end-to-end Guest Management System . Digitizing everything from post-booking through checkout, Canary is trusted by more than 20,000 hoteliers in 75 countries, including leading global brands, such as Four Seasons, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Ace Hotel Group. Canary is the #1 rated solution on HotelTechReport and was the sole hotel technology company named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2023. Canary's solutions help hotels eliminate paper processes, boost revenue, increase staff efficiency, improve the guest experience, and reduce chargebacks and payment fraud. Canary's guest platform includes Mobile Check-In / Checkout , Upsells , Guest Messaging , and Digital Tipping . Learn more at canarytechnologies.com .

