NASA selects Umbra for their CSDA Program

WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Umbra, a leader in advanced space radar technology, announced it has been selected by The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) as a commercial provider for its Commercial Satellite Data Acquisition (CSDA) Program. The CSDA Program will acquire Umbra Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) data under a five-year, multiple-award, Indefinite delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Contract in support of the NASA Science Mission Directorate (SMD), Earth Sciences Division (ESD).

NASA selects Umbra as a commercial provider for its Commercial Satellite Data Acquisition (CSDA) program (PRNewswire)

Umbra has been selected by NASA as a commercial provider for its Commercial Satellite Data Acquisition (CSDA) Program.

The purpose of this contract is to acquire Earth observation data and related services from commercial sources to support NASA's Earth science research and application activities. Umbra satellites generate the highest resolution SAR data ever offered commercially. By capturing images at night, through cloud cover, smoke, and rain, SAR satellites have the unique ability to monitor change. Umbra's offering will complement NASA's Earth observation data by providing assured, all-weather, day or night intelligence collection. This contract provides NASA with cost-effective means to augment and/or complement the suite of Earth observation data acquired by NASA and other US government agencies, as well as those acquired by international partners and agencies.

"Umbra is extremely excited to partner with NASA on this program," said Omar Wheatley, Director of Strategic Programs. "We are pleased to see the US Government as a whole leverage the best products the burgeoning commercial space market offers today. We are also excited to support NASA and other US government agencies and international partners with our industry-leading SAR data to help address the hardest scientific and global environmental challenges ahead."

Umbra currently has six satellites in its constellation, and has two more satellites launching later this year. Umbra is licensed to operate 32 satellites to support both commercial customers and various programs for the U.S. Federal Government.

ABOUT UMBRA

Umbra is a technology company that offers intelligence data as a service to commercial and government customers. Our cutting-edge products help customers solve complex business, environmental, and security challenges. Umbra is a U.S.-owned and operated company headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, and has a presence in Austin, Texas, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit https://umbra.space.

Media Contacts:

Jon Galpern

Umbra Media Relations

1-805-618-4407

jon.galpern@umbra.space

Umbra (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Umbra