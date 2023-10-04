Elysium Health™ Announces the Launch of MOSAIC™ for Skin Aging

Designed to strengthen and protect the whole body from the inside-out to provide cellular and surface-level benefits for long-term skin health

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elysium Health, Inc.™, a leading life sciences company focused on aging research, today announced the launch of MOSAIC™, a novel, clinically proven daily softgel for skin aging that strengthens and protects the skin from the inside-out. With the advisement and consultation of Dr. Richard Granstein, chair of the Department of Dermatology at Weill Cornell Medicine for nearly 30 years, Elysium Health purpose-built Mosaic with a foundation in advanced longevity science. Working throughout the layers of the skin, Mosaic leverages the rapidly growing body of research around a class of phytonutrients known as carotenoids, which combat both internal and external stressors that drive skin aging. Its novel formulation combines carotenoids with other synergistic phytonutrients and hyaluronic acid to create a foundation for optimal skin health–improving its resilience against stressors, increasing whole-body moisture, and reducing visible signs of photoaging.

"Our skin is our largest organ and it is also uniquely directly affected by both internal and external stressors," said Dr. Richard Granstein. "Up to 90% of observable skin aging is attributable to one major stressor–exposure to sunlight. Unfortunately, as we age, our skin loses elasticity and moisture, and is susceptible to internal and environmental stress, including sun exposure. Mosaic, taken orally, may allow for protection of the skin from stressors by working from inside the body. As naturally-occurring antioxidants, the carotenoids in Mosaic have the potential to create a cellular environment to counter key stressors that drive skin aging–working with your skin's natural regenerative processes to protect and enhance the skin's whole-body appearance by driving changes from the inside."

In a single daily softgel, Mosaic takes a whole-body approach to skin care, providing a foundation to target intrinsic and extrinsic skin aging and combating it throughout the layers of the skin. One of Mosaic's protective effects is maintaining natural levels of collagen, which translates to more youthful looking skin. Located in a layer not reached by most topicals, collagen gives skin its smoothness, elasticity, and youthful appearance. With age, collagen faces two significant threats that are directly addressed by Mosaic: oxidative stress triggers its degradation and the ability to replenish collagen declines. In addition to supporting the internal structure, maintaining proper barrier function is also critical for long-term skin health and appearance, as fewer natural oils, decreased cell renewal, and cumulative effects from external stressors lead to increased moisture loss with age. With hyaluronic acid, which has been demonstrated to increase skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, Mosaic increases moisture throughout the body.

"At Elysium, what separates us is that product development always begins by looking at the world through the lens of aging and longevity in partnership with leading scientists," said Elysium Health chief scientist and Novartis Professor of Biology at MIT Dr. Leonard Guarente. "With Mosaic, we followed this model precisely by working with Dr. Granstein, one of the world's foremost experts in dermatology, to develop a novel, orally-available product to combat skin aging. While all Elysium products address aging at the cellular level, in the case of Mosaic, scavenging reactive oxygen species to combat oxidative stress in skin, Mosaic goes beyond this paradigm to provide significant benefits to the function and appearance of the skin.What is evident from the scientific literature is that any effort to impact the aging of our skin should include a solution like Mosaic, which addresses the driving forces at the cellular level from the inside."

Dr. Richard Granstein is a member of the Elysium Health Scientific Advisory Board and holds equity in Elysium Health.

About Elysium Health™

Elysium Health's™ mission is to solve the biggest challenges in health with science, to help people lead healthier lives. Working directly with the world's leading scientists and clinicians, Elysium Health™ is committed to translating critical advancements in aging research into health solutions people can access today. Learn more at www.elysiumhealth.com .

