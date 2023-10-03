Target to Offer Thousands of New, Affordable Toys Under $25 for the Holiday Season

Target's 2023 Bullseye's Top Toys list is the retailer's most affordable ever, featuring holiday gifts starting at just $7.99

Exclusive collections with Disney and FAO Schwarz deliver only-at-Target value and joy, with most items under $25

New 360° shoppable experience brings the joy of discovery and magic of toys right into the homes of kids and gift-givers alike, making the season even more fun

All guests receive additional savings by using Target Circle, the retailer's free-to-join loyalty program, and 5% off all purchases when using a Target RedCard

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is kicking off the holiday toy shopping season by offering thousands of affordable, trendy toys and games under $25 across its broad assortment, making it the one-stop toy destination for every family and budget this holiday season.

The retailer is also unveiling its most affordable Bullseye's Top Toys list ever and new exclusives through collaborations with beloved brands Disney and FAO Schwarz. The debut of a new, immersive 360° shoppable experience on Target.com will give both kids and gift-givers a fun way to shop and virtually interact with the Top Toys list and other toy brands.

"We know affordability is top of mind for many of our guests as we head into the holiday season, and we're committed to delivering exceptional value as they make plans to celebrate with friends and family," said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. "With our most affordable Top Toys list yet, thousands of toys and games under $25, an exclusive Disney100 Retro Reimagined Collection, an only-at-Target FAO Schwarz assortment, and so much more, we're ready to deliver the kind of experience that makes shopping at Target special. And with our industry-leading same-day fulfillment services — including Starbucks Drive Up — we're making it easier than ever to cross everyone off your shopping list."

Target's most affordable Top Toys list

Bullseye's Top Toys list returns this October, featuring the season's 58 most anticipated holiday toys from guest-favorite brands like Disney, Star Wars™, FAO Schwarz, LEGO, Hot Wheels, Barbie and many more, plus toys and games across the broader assortment from highly anticipated fall theatrical releases "PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie," "Trolls 3: Band Together" and Disney's "Wish." Starting at just $7.99, and with nearly half only available at Target, the curated assortment is designed to spark joy for parents and children of all ages, fitting a variety of budgets. A full list of Bullseye's Top Toys is included below.

Bullseye's Top Toys of 2023

Top Toys under $25

Game of Life: Target Edition – Exclusive

Twister Air

Pokémon Pikachu 14" Squishmallows Holiday Plush – Exclusive

Pop It! Go

Pop It! Pets Petites Season 2

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie Liberty & Junior Patrollers Vehicle Playset – Exclusive

Marvel Avengers 60 th Multipack – Exclusive

4D Build – Star Wars R2-D2 Model Kit Puzzle

Target Bullseye Plush Dog – Exclusive

Target Toy Shopping Cart – Exclusive

Cool Maker PopStyle Tile Bracelet Maker

LEGO Speed Champions 2 Fast 2 Furious Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) Building Set

Baby Alive Better Now Bella Dolls – Exclusive

Hands-on fun

FAO Schwarz Pottery Wheel All-In-One Studio – Exclusive

FAO Schwarz Ultimate Makeup Kit – Exclusive

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Ultimate Ice Cream Toy Truck Playset

Kinetic Sand Grill 'n Scoop Diner – Exclusive

Fisher-Price Sensory Bright Light Station Activity Table – Exclusive

L.O.L. Surprise! Magic Flyers

Melissa & Doug Wooden Vending Machine – Exclusive

Melissa & Doug Disney Mini Snack Cart – Exclusive

Target Toy Cash Register + Accessories – Exclusive

Action-packed

Hot Wheels Transforming City T-Rex Ultimate Hauler

Hot Wheels City Ultimate Garage Playset

Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Smash Changers Scourge Action Figure – Exclusive

Monster Jam ThunderRoarus Playset

Gel Blaster PIRANHA Water Resistant Gellet Blaster

NERF Elite 2.0 Double Punch

MEGA Construx Pokémon Motion Charizard

Jurassic World Legacy Collection Tyrannosaurus Rex Ambush Pack – Exclusive

Beast Lab Glow-In-The-Dark Reptile Beast Creator – Exclusive

Maxx Action 3-N-1 Maxx Recycling Truck

Favorite characters

Disney100 Retro Reimagined Disney Princess Ariel Fashion Doll – Exclusive

Tonies Paw Patrol Toniebox Bundles – Liberty and Skye – Exclusive

PAW Patrol Movie Marine Headquarters Playset

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Ooze Cruisin' Action Figure 6-Pack – Exclusive

Spidey and his Amazing Friends Amazing Metals Track Set

Star Wars Mandalorian LIGHTSABER Forge Masterworks Set

Top houses and hangouts

FAO Schwarz Ultimate Dollhouse – Exclusive

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Fashion House

Barbie Dreamhouse

Gabby's Dollhouse Cruise Ship Playset

Bluey Ultimate Beach Cabin Playset – Exclusive

DC Comics Batman Mech Play Set

Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures Tenoo Jedi Temple Playset

Lego favorites

LEGO DREAMZzz Mrs. Castillo's Turtle Van 2-in-1 Building Set

LEGO Ideas Viking Village – Exclusive

LEGO Friends Autumn's Horse Stable Building Set

Techtastic toys

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch

Super Mario Bros . Wonder – Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Lite Isabelle's Aloha Edition Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bundle – Exclusive

Jetson Pixel Hoverboard – Exclusive

Best buddies

Furby Interactive Plush Toy

Bitzee Interactive Digital Pet

Little Live Pets My Puppy's Home Dalmation – Exclusive

Spidey and his Amazing Friends Figure Collection 7 Pack – Exclusive

Power Pony Princess – The World's Only Powered Rideable Pony – Exclusive

Guests can also view the full Bullseye's Top Toys list and find more product information on Target.com.

Introducing the Disney100 Retro Reimagined collection

In celebration of Disney's 100th anniversary, Target is launching an exclusive, limited-time collection of retro Disney toys and other products reimagined for today and updated with contemporary color palettes. The Disney100 Retro Reimagined collection includes more than 100 items spanning toys, apparel, accessories, home, entertainment and seasonal décor, with more than half under $25. It features beloved characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars. Highlights include the Disney Holiday Belle Doll, Pixar Buzz Lightyear and Woody Celebration 2-Pack and new Funko Pop! Target exclusives, including Disney's Mickey Mouse and Star Wars Boba Fett. Coming to stores and Target.com Nov. 5, with select items available for preorder now, the Retro Reimagined collection brings together nostalgic, timeless classics and new-wave products designed to usher in Disney's next century.

New collections from iconic toy brand FAO Schwarz

Last year, Target announced a multiyear partnership with iconic toy brand FAO Schwarz, making FAO Schwarz toys available exclusively at Target stores, Target.com and FAO store locations. New this year, Target is bringing guests an exclusive FAO Schwarz assortment that includes nearly 140 items co-designed with Target's team, with most items under $25. This year's FAO Schwarz assortment, available now, includes new collections for preschool to ages 14+, from makeup kits and design sets to pretend play and classics, such as the FAO Schwarz Ultimate Dollhouse, FAO Schwarz Pottery Wheel All-In-One Studio and FAO Schwarz Giant 69" Dance-On Piano Mat.

360° shoppable experiences and more for joyful one-stop shopping

This year, Target is bringing more fun and holiday magic to toy shopping with its first immersive, all-toy digital experience. For many guests, the shopping experience starts at home, regardless of where it is completed. With this in mind, Target has created a 360° shoppable experience to make toy discovery easier and more joyful. The experience allows guests to explore a virtual room full of Bullseye's Top Toys and sought-after brands like Barbie and Play-Doh. The new shopping experience can be found now at Target.com.

Target guests can shop thousands of additional toys and games in stores or online, with the flexibility and convenience of Target's free, fast Order Pickup and Drive Up services — no designated pickup time or membership required. Guests also can receive personalized, same-day delivery through Shipt and get items delivered right to their doorstep in as soon as an hour. As always, Target RedCard holders enjoy 5% off their purchases all season long. Guests can save throughout the holiday season by joining Target Circle, the retailer's free-to-join loyalty program. During Target Circle Week October 1-7, Target Circle members can save even more on thousands of toys, with this special deal: Spend $50 on toys and save $10, or spend $100 on toys and save $25.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center and by following @TargetNews.

