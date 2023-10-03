Sun Title Expands Its Commercial Title Division with Seasoned Experts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Title, one of Michigan's largest title insurance agencies, today announced that it expanded its Commercial Transaction Solutions Division by adding Craig Wandrie and Tami McGillen to its team. Over the past several years, Sun Title experienced significant growth in commercial property transactions and the expansion of the team will enable the company to further service the needs of its commercial customers throughout Michigan.

"We are excited to expand our team and service offerings," says Lawrence Duthler , President of Sun Title.

"West Michigan has experienced tremendous growth and economic investment in all forms of commercial real estate in recent years," said Lawrence Duthler, President of Sun Title. "We are excited to expand our team and service offerings to clients with the addition of these incredibly talented and experienced people."

Sun Title was founded in 2005 by Lawrence Duthler and Thomas Cronkright II, and over the past nineteen years, the company has grown into one of Michigan's largest title agencies. It formed its Commercial Transaction Solutions Division in 2007, which was further accelerated with the appointment of TJ Pontarelli as manager over the division and the expansion into the greater Kalamazoo market. With the new additions to the team, Sun Title has one of the largest locally staffed commercial title departments in the state.

"Craig Wandrie has over thirty years of commercial title experience and joined as a Senior Commercial Escrow Officer. Tami McGillen brings over twenty years of commercial escrow experience and joined as a Commercial Escrow Officer," said TJ Pontarelli, Commercial Escrow Manager at Sun Title. "We are truly blessed to have such a dynamic and client-centric team and the addition of Craig and Tami will take us to the next level of service and capability."

Despite the recent raise in interest rates and historically low commercial inventory levels, Sun Title continues to invest in the team and technology needed to deliver the best possible closing experience for its customers, a trait that attracted Craig Wandrie to the company. "Sun Title has a rich history of innovation and forward-looking investment," said Craig Wandrie. "I'm excited to now be a part of a team that shares my commitment to our clients' success."

Sun Title, a full-service title agency specializing in residential and commercial real estate transactions, is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan and is one of the state's largest title insurance agencies. Founded in 2005 by Lawrence Duthler and Thomas Cronkright II, the company is guided by its strong culture and commitment to be a "YES" company for all clients. The company's team of title experts and on-staff attorneys provides a complete closing solution for all transaction types in Michigan.

