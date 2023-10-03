JLL & Qmerit Come Together for Nationwide EV Charging Installations

Groundbreaking arrangement will facilitate installs at commercial real estate properties

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mass usage of electric vehicles (EVs) will require widespread access to EV charging stations at commercial and multifamily residential properties. A new, groundbreaking agreement between real estate leader JLL and Qmerit – North America's provider of implementation solutions for EV charging and other energy transition technologies – will help advance that goal by facilitating and accelerating EV charging installations at JLL client properties nationwide.

Qmerit Logo (PRNewsfoto/QMerit) (PRNewswire)

Through the new arrangement, JLL and its client companies will be able to harness Qmerit's market-leading commercial assessment platform and national network of certified electricians for EV charging installations. This will give property owners a customized, one-stop mode for obtaining a high-quality EV charging solution.

"Qmerit is very proud to partner with JLL – whose exceptional, environmentally conscious leadership shapes real estate markets worldwide," said Qmerit founder and CEO Tracy K. Price. "Qmerit's overriding mission is to help forge a unique new ecosystem – encompassing all the constituent sectors in EVs and electrification -- to help speed the transition toward broader adoption of EVs and other clean energy technologies."

"Our new agreement with JLL will help us move closer to turning that aspiration into an achievement."

JLL's EV Charging Solution meets clients where they are in their transportation electrification journeys. A team of specialists facilitate turnkey commercial charging offerings as well as comprehensive strategy services that include setting objectives, analyzing charging requirements, outlining commercial models and delivering detailed investment proposals. With global expertise in leasing, property management, operations, facility management and portfolio strategy, JLL creates the link between EV charging and broader business.

"We lead our clients through the many infrastructure considerations for their EV investments and support them with finding the vendors and technology solutions that best suit their operations, sustainability goals, and broader business objectives," said Monique Vutla, Head of Global Sustainability Product, JLL. "Our established relationships with leading vendors like Qmerit ensure we can deliver the best services and solutions to our clients."

About Qmerit

Qmerit is North America's leading provider of distributed workforce management solutions for EV charging and other energy transition technologies, simplifying electrification adoption for residential and business markets. Qmerit's value-driven services are delivered through a network of company-owned contractors, independent Certified Solutions Partners, and Certified Installers skilled in system implementation and integration. Qmerit partners with top automakers from the U.S., Europe and Asia. It boasts high customer experience (NPS) scores well above the industry average. Qmerit has just issued a white paper, Electrification2030 , that examines issues pivotal to broad EV adoption and greater home and building electrification by 2030. For more information, visit https://qmerit.com/ , and connect on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .

About JLL

For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500® company with annual revenue of $20.9 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 103,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, For further information, visit jll.com.

