ImpactQA Recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Quality Engineering (QE) Specialist Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023

NEW YORK and NEW DELHI, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ImpactQA, a leading pure-play software testing & quality assurance firm proudly announced that it has been recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group's prestigious' Quality Engineering (QE) Specialist Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 – a report by Research and Advisory firm Everest Group.

ImpactQA (PRNewswire)

A comprehensive evaluation involving extensive engagements with 24 prominent QE specialist service providers was conducted by the Everest Group. The research included a detailed understanding of the provider's service expertise, notable intellectual assets and solutions, domain investments, and illustrative case examples. Earning the 'Major Contender' title is a testament to ImpactQA's dedication to continually enhancing its in-house engineering capabilities and extensive industry outreach.

On receiving this prestigious recognition, ImpactQA's CEO, Mr. JP Bhatt, said, "This recognition highlights ImpactQA's commitment to solidifying its position as a trusted global partner in Quality Engineering Services. We attribute this achievement to the steadfast backing of our esteemed clients, partners, and our dedicated team. Their continuous collaboration and trust have contributed to our path to success."

"The paradigm of low code and AI powered automation is fundamentally reshaping the way enterprises construct and automate operations. We take great pride in leading this transformation with our distinctive Quality Engineering services, which have effectively served a substantial portion of clientele in recent years. Our company has seized the opportunity to collaborate with numerous esteemed global brands across diverse sectors, including Manufacturing, BFSI, Retail, Hospitality and EdTech," added Mr Bhatt.

This recognition underscores the outstanding value ImpactQA contributes to the market, empowering businesses to expedite their digital transformation. We look forward to upholding our commitment to delivering exceptional quality engineering services and spearheading innovative advancements that elevate quality engineering standards.

About ImpactQA –

Founded in 2011, ImpactQA stands as a prominent global entity specializing in Software Testing and Quality Assurance services. Our extensive global footprint, encompassing strategic offices in geographies such as USA, Europe and India underpins our commitment to providing unparalleled software testing services.

Our unique blend of profound knowledge and specialized talents across various service verticals makes us the preferred choice for enterprises and Fortune 500 companies, ensuring they stay at the forefront of technological advancements.

Media Contacts

Mohit Shah

Mohit.shah@impactqa.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237437/ImpactQA_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ImpactQA