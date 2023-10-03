DIESEL FUSES DESIGN AND TECHNOLOGY WITH THE LAUNCH OF VR-CRAFTED VERT WATCH AND METAVERSE EXPERIENCE AS PART OF CUTTING-EDGE METAMORPH PROJECT.

The campaign invites Diesel fans to take part in an interactive Web3 brand experience alongside the launch of new Vert watches, exclusive NFT avatars and more.

BREGANZE, Italy, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Diesel's innovative Metamorph project first announced in early September, the brand, in partnership with Fossil Group, is excited to share its groundbreaking culmination with the launch of Vert, a timepiece collection that bridges the gap between the physical and digital worlds and redefines conventional design. Vert holders and Diesel fans globally are invited to experience an unseen narrative-driven brand experience—the Diesel Metamorph—to take part in a multi-layered, interactive journey inspired by the collection. Vert drops worldwide on Diesel.com and in selected stores, with the exciting launch of Metamorph Experience on vert.diesel.com , November 2nd.

The first watch of its kind for Diesel, Vert is one of several styles from the brand's new forward-thinking Metamorph collection that's entirely conceptualized and created with a cutting-edge VR technology by Diesel Creative Director Glenn Martens. The modern approach to its design under Martens' direction leads to a disruptive, uniquely hard-shelled appearance that's mutually organic and futuristic. The collection launches first with 5 styles—including silver-tone ($350), gold-tone ($375), black ($375), a limited edition available in only 700 units worldwide, featuring a silver-tone case and bracelet with contrasting leather black inlay accents ($395) and a white limited edition of 300 pieces featuring a silver sunray dial, three-hand date movement and white leather and gunmetal stainless-steel bracelet ($425). Purchasing all Vert styles will link holders to an NFT for their collection and an opportunity to interact with the virtual world.

"I'm really excited about the Metamorph launch because the Vert is my first watch of this collection. It reincarnates the brand in the way that says Diesel is for everybody. The metamorphosis of the vertebrae is based on something organic. It could look like a bone structure.

Is it from the Metaverse? Is it an alien? Is it a human? It's the concept of the center point, the backbone of something or somebody. How we designed Metamorph is linked to the new generation. It's virtual reality-made. It's a sexy watch."

Says Glenn Martens, Creative Director of Diesel.

Alongside the collection launch, Diesel invites both Vert holders and all fans globally to experience an immersive, multi-layered, game-like experience—Metamorph. Developed in partnership with the visionary media-tech artists from Artificial Rome, the project further strengthens Diesel's position as a Web3 pioneer and expert in connecting creativity with culture. The Metamorph virtual world is shaped by Vert design details with breathtaking scenery and a sprawling environment where visitors will move through various challenges with their A:VERT:AR (avatar) to reactivate time in a fictional land where time has stopped. The experience culminates in a virtual concert celebration with artist Lil' Dre at the completion of the quests.

Vert holders will receive access to a unique code through which they can register for their exclusive Vert NFT. The NFT will evolve through 3 stages of metamorphosis in advance of the Metamorph virtual experience, allowing users to mint their avatar NFT in their wallet as it develops over time. Within the experience, they are then able to further customize and enjoy enhanced gameplay skills unique to Vert holders. Fans who join Metamorph without a Vert purchase can access and participate in of the online experience with a base avatar.

The Metamorph campaign and launch of Vert will roll out across global markets in a variety of touchpoints, including:

Limited launch of 300 NFTs developed by composer Sejan Jansen and Artificial Rome, with utilities including the pre-emption to purchase an additional exclusive 300-unit Vert limited edition watch ( September 12 )

Robust campaign support launches, including website, email, social media content and more (beginning October 3 )

OOH and DOOH amplification in over 30 cities globally (beginning October 3 )

A:VERT:AR (avatar) evolution begins for Vert purchasers that have registered their unique NFT code ( October 18 )

Immersive online Metamorph experience launches for Vert holders—with enhanced avatar access—and all Diesel fans ( November 2 at 4pm CET through November 17 at 9am CET )

Metamorph culminates in an exclusive virtual Lil' Dre concert as users complete the experience

Interactive retail installation in selected Diesel stores globally—including Paris , New York , Barcelona , Las Vegas and Tokyo—where Vert holders can interact with their avatar and players (beginning November 2 )

Shop Vert at Diesel.com and join the Metamorph Experience on vert.diesel.com , November 2.

ABOUT DIESEL

Diesel is an innovative international lifestyle company, founded by Renzo Rosso in 1978. Rooted in denim mastery and evolved into being a leader in premium fashion, Diesel is now a true alternative to the established luxury market. The brand's collections include apparel, accessories, and a wide range of lifestyle collaborations: from fragrances, watches and jewelry to interior design and real estate projects with Diesel Living.

Discovering, supporting, and fostering creativity is part of Diesel DNA and of its parenting company OTB, the international fashion and luxury group powering a variety of global iconic brands and companies.

CONTACT: jessica.alea@ledecompany.com

