Latest in Lasers, LEDs, Automatic Captioning, and Virtual Production to Highlight SMPTE's Inaugural Emerging Technology Showcase

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMPTE®, the home for media professionals, technologists, and engineers, has announced the partner companies that will be powering the newly added Emerging Technology Showcase during the SMPTE 2023 Media Technology Summit, which brings together global industry leaders to share their latest research and solutions to industry issues while providing a space for professionals to network and learn.

Lasers, LEDs, Automatic Captioning, and Virtual Production to Highlight SMPTE's Inaugural Emerging Technology Showcase

This stage, visible from all vantage points among the exhibitors in the Solutions Hub, will highlight groundbreaking solutions to the industry's biggest problems. Presenters and panelists from many of SMPTE's exhibiting companies will be able to discuss and demonstrate their solutions with the support of the leading-edge technologies provided by the Summit technology partners: Cinionic, QST LED, The Studio-B&H, and AI-Media.

Projection partner Cinionic will be presenting next-generation laser projectors, including the latest model dedicated to postproduction, which will tower above the exhibits, making the presentations visible to all attendees in the Solutions Hub. This state-of-the-art model was designed with critical image quality and postproduction workflows in mind.

LED partner QST LED will provide the backdrop for the Showcase Stage – HoloDeck™, the first LED exclusively built for in-camera visual effects (ICVFX) and virtual production, with the fourth-generation PantaBlack™ and a unique aluminum module that brings a myriad of benefits to ICVFX, including incredible contrast ratio and low reflectance, shadeless/maskless technology, aluminum heat-sink technology that eliminates heat spots and reduces need for secondary color calibration, and precise screen flatness and fine tolerance.

Live production partner The Studio-B&H will provide live capture systems for both the Emerging Technology Sessions and the General Conference Sessions. They will also be showcasing a complete virtual production solution including an LED volume, a versatile media server, camera tracking, and an image-based lighting solution that can be easily deployed in the field for a wide range of applications.

Live captioning partner AI-Media will be showcasing the LEXI Automatic Captioning & LEXI Viewer, which can easily push captions to event displays, as attendees will see in both the Emerging Tech and General Sessions. Powered by AI, LEXI delivers results that rival human captions and seamlessly integrates with LEXI Viewer, an HD-SDI captioning device, for event presentations.

A full schedule of exhibiting companies and invited presentations will take place at the Emerging Technologies Showcase, including:

The Emerging Technology Showcase Sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 17-18, are included with any conference registration, including the Solutions Hub Pass.

Current Summit sponsors include Signiant, Dell Technologies, Warner Bros. Discovery, Adeia, Sony, Arista Networks, Cinionic, QST LED, The Studio-B&H, AI-Media, TrackIt, and Riedel Communications.

