Ascend Appoints Kurt de Grosz, Executive Chairman of Newfront Insurance, to Expand Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ascend, the leading financial operations automation platform built for insurance, announced that Kurt de Grosz, Executive Chairman of Newfront Insurance , will be joining Ascend's advisory board.

With over 25 years of leadership experience, including founding BenefitPoint (acquired by Vertafore) and ABD Insurance and Financial Services (merged with Newfront Insurance in 2021), Kurt de Grosz brings a wealth of industry expertise to Ascend. As the Executive Chairman of Newfront Insurance and former President of the company, Kurt has demonstrated a track record of success and innovation within the insurance industry.

"Ascend has an unprecedented opportunity to revolutionize how brokerages, MGAs, and carriers operate," said Kurt de Grosz . "I am thrilled to leverage my expertise to help Ascend achieve its goal of modernizing the financial infrastructure for the insurance industry."

Kurt de Grosz joins current advisory board members Jim Hackbarth and Robert W. Smith in guiding Ascend's growth upmarket, with a focus on partnering with top brokerages and agency networks. The advisory board will also work toward aligning Ascend more closely with key enterprise-level technology partners such as agency management systems and accounting software, further strengthening Ascend's position in the market.

"We're honored to have Kurt join our board," said Andrew Wynn, co-CEO of Ascend. "His industry knowledge and experience will be instrumental as we unlock the next phase of our company's ambitions, helping insurance companies realize the full potential of technology and automation."

About Ascend

Ascend is the industry-leading provider of financial operations automation software, dedicated to modernizing the insurance industry's financial infrastructure. Ascend is the only solution designed to enhance agency management systems by streamlining the insurance life cycle for agency bill processes. By eliminating manual back office accounting tasks, improving cash collection cycles, and providing a best-in-class customer experience, Ascend significantly increases the productivity, efficiency, and profitability of agencies and brokerages. To learn more about how Ascend can transform your business, please visit www.useascend.com .

