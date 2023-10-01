Aesthetic Plastic Surgery & Laser Center Announces Fraxel Duo Laser's Effectiveness in Treating Melasma

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesthetic Plastic Surgery & Laser Center, led by Michelle Hardaway M.D., is excited to announce the remarkable benefits of the Fraxel Duo Laser treatment in successfully addressing melasma, a common skin condition characterized by the development of dark patches on the skin. This innovative treatment offers a long-awaited alternative to traditional ineffective remedies and promises a smoother, more vibrant skin texture for individuals suffering from melasma.

Before and After Fraxel Laser (PRNewswire)

Melasma often affects the face, particularly the forehead and cheeks, and can be hormone-related. Dr. Hardaway explains, "Traditional treatments such as bleaching creams have often failed to alleviate melasma problems. The Fraxel Duo Laser offers a breakthrough solution for patients seeking effective treatment and is transforming the way melasma is managed."

For many patients, a single Fraxel Duo Laser session has provided outstanding results. However, in some cases, four treatments, spaced one month apart, are needed for optimal outcomes. The procedure involves applying a topical anesthetic on the skin, ensuring minimal discomfort and downtime. "Patients typically experience peeling on the third or fourth day after treatment, revealing smoother, rejuvenated skin," adds Dr. Hardaway.

In order to maintain the positive results of the Fraxel Duo Laser treatment and prevent melasma recurrence, patients are advised to use sun protection consistently. Sunscreens containing zinc oxide, titanium oxide, or iron oxide are recommended for this purpose.

For more information about the Fraxel Duo Laser treatment for melasma at Aesthetic Plastic Surgery & Laser Center or any other minimally invasive treatments please schedule an interview with Dr. Hardaway.

About Aesthetic Plastic Surgery & Laser Center

Aesthetic Plastic Surgery & Laser Center, led by Dr. Michelle Hardaway, is a premier destination for both surgical and non-surgical aesthetic treatments. The center offers a comprehensive range of services, catering to each patient's unique needs and desires. From cutting-edge laser treatments like the Fraxel Duo Laser to traditional plastic and reconstructive surgery, the center is committed to delivering exceptional results while prioritizing patient safety and comfort.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aesthetic Plastic Surgery & Laser Center