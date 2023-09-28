RedKangaroo Launches World's First "Organic Growth" Marketing Platform Utilizing Social Media

RedKangaroo's fully-automated Proof of Love technology provides a seamless way for brands to organically grow by rewarding users for promoting them on social media

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RedKangaroo today announced the launch of the World's First "Organic Growth" Marketing Platform Utilizing Social Media, where users receive discounts, special offers, cashback and one-of-a-kind experiences just for promoting brands to friends, family and followers.

RedKangaroo is the world’s first “organic growth” marketing platform that utilizes social meida and enables users to receive discounts, special offers, cashback and one-of-a-kind experiences simply for promoting brands to friends, family and followers. (PRNewswire)

RedKangaroo's technology offers brands a direct connection to their fans, with immediate and significant results.

Brands that partner with RedKangaroo can quickly and easily start word-of-mouth marketing campaigns and choose rewards for users. Users who opt in and help spread the word via social media and texts are rewarded each time, incentivizing them to continue with these promotions. Whether it's posting hashtags, sharing with your friends via text or sending invite codes, brands will see an affordable, reliable and authentic way to increase their digital presence.

This is made possible by RedKangaroo's proprietary Proof of Love technology, offering food, beverage, cosmetics and pet food brands a direct connection to their fans, with immediate and significant results: new customers, brand awareness, reduced churn, added revenues and increased foot traffic.

"RedKangaroo is the next generation of marketing for brands," said Balaji Krishnan, CEO and founder of RedKangaroo. "We created a free, unified platform that empowers users to promote the products and brands they love and feel the love back. They get to see how much their voice is valued while brands can bypass traditional marketing with low credibility and use their own fans to fuel true growth."

Founded in 2022, RedKangaroo recently raised $1.1M in pre-seed funding, with $800,000 from GFR Fund and $300,000 personally invested by RedKangaroo founder Balaji Krishnan , a six-time serial entrepreneur who also founded Displace , the world's first truly wireless TV. RedKangaroo has already partnered with multiple leading beverage brands, including Frazy and HOP WTR , and will use the funds to scale its technology platform in major U.S. markets while bringing in additional partners.

"HOP WTR has a large community of super fans who love our product and brand," said Brad Nogle, Head of Ecommerce. "We are excited about the opportunity to use the RedKangaroo platform as a way to leverage word-of-mouth marketing by offering perks and rewards to our most loyal customers and fans."

"RedKangaroo has figured out an elegant way to disrupt the marketing industry," said Teppei Tsutsui, CEO and Managing Partner of GFR Fund. "This self-serve, automated platform gives brands the freedom to try out a diverse set of promotional strategies, track their success with granular metrics and cultivate a personal connection with users by offering them unique, inclusive rewards for simply sharing what makes them happy."

About RedKangaroo

RedKangaroo is the world's first "organic growth" marketing platform utilizing social media, where users receive discounts, special offers, cashback and one-of-a-kind experiences just for promoting brands to friends, family and followers.

RedKangaroo enables food, beverage, cosmetics and pet food brands to incentivize word-of-mouth by rewarding customers. This fully-automated technology leads to significant results: new customers, brand awareness, reduced churn, added revenues and increased foot traffic.

Thanks to RedKangaroo's proprietary Proof of Love technology, users who opt in and help spread the word via social media and texts are rewarded each time, incentivizing them to continue with these promotions. Whether it's posting hashtags, sharing with your friends via text or sending invite codes, The platform's Brand Performance Metrics System offers brands an affordable, reliable and authentic way to increase their digital presence and track the success of their promotions.

Brands that join RedKangaroo will be investing directly in their customers, encouraging targeted promotions, growing organically and cultivating a supportive, loyal community.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RedKangaroo