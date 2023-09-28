Coupa Named a Leader in the Inaugural Hackett Value Matrix™ Purchase-to-Pay Solution Provider Perspective

Recognized for breadth of functionality, strong integration capabilities, and exceptional user interface

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa today announced that it has been named a Leader in The Hackett Value Matrix™ Purchase-to-Pay (P2P) Solution Provider Perspective.

In the first-of-its-kind evaluation, The Hackett Group® provides a holistic look at P2P solution providers through its Hackett Value Matrix™. Coupa emerged as a Digital World Class® solution provider – the classification for companies achieving both high customer satisfaction ratings as well as an expanded mix of solution capabilities – with uppermost scores in solution maturity, capability breadth, and value realization.

"It's an honor to be one of the highest-rated solutions in The Hackett Group's report – and a huge validation of the customer-focused platform we've co-created with our Business Spend Management (BSM) community," said Michael Van Keulen, chief procurement officer at Coupa. "There's enormous pressure on CEOs and CFOs to drive profitability, making it more critical for them to have visibility and control of every dollar they spend. With Coupa's AI-powered platform, companies make more informed spending decisions to drive profitability today without sacrificing long-term growth."

The Hackett Group recognized Coupa's exceptional user interface, ease of navigation, strong user adoption, and highly configurable and customizable platform. The Hackett Group noted, "Coupa continues to deliver and expand upon its broad range of capabilities, driving high levels of client satisfaction, an intuitive user experience, and improvements in spend management and visibility for its wide and diverse customer base."

After the pandemic, Freeman, a leading global event agency offering a complete solution for exhibitors, corporate events, and trade shows, was looking to preserve its cash but also ramp up operations to meet the growing demand for in-person events. They turned to Coupa to do just that — and saved $40 million in the process.

"Coupa makes it easy," said Christopher Fontana, director of procurement at Freeman. "It's simplistic. It's intuitive. It's logical. And because it's customizable I can make it easy for end-users to accomplish their tasks. Plus everything connects together. The platform is agnostic for integrations, which is amazing, and makes it so easy to navigate."

Coupa continues to innovate across its foundational P2P solution and develop platform integrations to help organizations improve their end-to-end procurement processes. Major capabilities of the Coupa Procure-to-Pay solution include:

Unified Spend Management Processes: Guide employees through the buying process and streamline workflows with a seamless connection to contracts, multiple options for electronic invoicing, real-time supplier risk alerts, real-time spend analysis, and much more.

Compliant Invoicing: Keep up with changing regulations while managing suppliers across borders with Coupa's built-in Compliance-as-a-Service (CaaS) capabilities.

Seamless Payments: Automate reconciliation and efficiently manage all payments to suppliers, employees, subsidiaries, and other beneficiaries with Coupa P2P.

Intelligent Fraud Detection: Manage risk more efficiently and effectively by leveraging the latest AI and ML to detect errors and flag fraudulent activity automatically across all business spend with Spend Guard.

Prescriptive Insights: Use collective community insights and connections to negotiate the best prices, drive more efficiencies, and improve operational performance by leveraging almost $5T in spend data across Coupa's platform using AI.

Ecosystem of Partners: Make Coupa the hub of any business's spend management operations through pre-built and certified partnerships with hundreds of third-party companies including payment partners, suppliers, and technology partners.

About Coupa Software

Coupa is the cloud-based Business Spend Management (BSM) platform that unifies processes across supply chain, procurement, and finance functions. Coupa empowers organizations around the world to maximize value and operationalize purpose through their business spend. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

