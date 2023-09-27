Introducing Sophie AI, TechSee's MultiSensory Virtual Agent for Customer Service

TechSee's Sophie AI merges voice, visual, and text interactions to help service teams resolve any questions or issues using natural language and intuitive visual guidance.

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSee , the leading company for remote visual experiences, today announces that it has launched Sophie AI, the first MultiSensory AI Agent for customer service. Sophie AI is designed to deliver human-like experiences that bring exceptional CX at a fraction of the cost. Fully customizable and adaptable to any brand or business, it provides the 'brain' to humanize automated customer service interactions. To create Sophie AI, TechSee collaborated with key design partners around the world, working closely to understand the needs and challenges of enterprise corporations, including TechSee's first launch partner, Resideo Technologies , the global provider of Honeywell Home smart thermostats and First Alert solutions that provide home comfort, life safety and security to over 150 million homes globally.

Sophie AI is a blend of advanced technologies including Generative AI, LLM, Computer Vision AI, Augmented Reality, and voice and sentiment analysis packaged into a virtual agent that can see, hear, talk, understand, guide, and instruct both customers and agents.

Sophie AI is designed specifically for the service industry to handle any type of interaction, with the ability to understand visual, voice, and text and deliver automated service without compromising on customer satisfaction. In addition, it can be deployed inside any existing communication channel, including phone, web, message, video, and social. Bringing unlimited scale to service teams. Sophie AI continuously learns and evolves by pulling data from live customer and agent interactions.

Sophie's MultiSensory AI will help service leaders:

Resolve customer issues instantly: Sophie understands and responds to customer queries in natural language, using visual automation to see problems and guide users to full resolution. Provide intuitive customer service: Sophie situationally uses text, voice, and visuals to understand context and answer customer questions more accurately than traditional interactions. Achieve a faster path to Generative AI training, for timely impact: Text-only AI can take a great deal of time and effort to train and optimize. Sophie AI uses a fusion of securely uploaded and observed text and visual service data to accelerate AI time-to-market.

Eitan Cohen, CEO of TechSee said, "Sophie AI is a breakthrough for service teams, helping enterprises achieve much more with less. Gone are the days with a limit on the number of agents you can train and deploy. We have harnessed the power of visual, LLM, and voice AI to create the first truly MultiSensory AI agent." He added: "With increasing pressure to provide flawless CX experiences to customers with limited resources, Sophie is a game-changer for organizations that need to scale their efforts in a way that is cost-efficient but doesn't compromise on an exceptional service experience for the customer."

Richard Shaw, Vice President, Customer Experience at Resideo and member of the TechSee Customer Advisory Board, added: "Bringing customer-centric innovation to the table is core to both TechSee and Resideo, and we're honored to be the first design partner for this groundbreaking, MultiSensory AI launch. TechSee's capabilities are already transforming the way our teams support and interact with customers, and this launch will continue to deliver on our vision of providing enhanced customer experiences at scale."

TechSee is the leading MultiSensory experience platform that enables enterprises to deliver better customer support, enhance service quality, and reduce costs through AI and service automation. Powered by Sophie AI, TechSee's patented computer vision / generative AI hybrid, enterprises are deploying virtual agents that can see, hear, understand, and guide customers, delivering human-like service.

TechSee is used by over 1,000 enterprise companies in more than 53 countries around the world. Recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in Customer Service, TechSee's technology has won multiple awards. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in New York, London, and Madrid. For more information, visit www.techsee.me .

