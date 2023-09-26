WOW! Adds Minnesota Communities to Plans for Expanding Its All Fiber Network

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, TV & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced its entrance into Minnesota where it will begin construction of its fast, reliable, all-IP fiber network in Anoka and Ramsey Counties over the coming months. The company expects to add more than 85,000 new homes in Minnesota, increasing the number of targeted homes passed as part of the Greenfield expansion initiative to a total of 345,000 homes passed, reflecting progress toward the company's goal of reaching 400,000 new homes by 2027 and increasing its footprint by 21%.

WOW!'s expansion into Minnesota builds off the company's announcement earlier this month to bring its services to new communities in Michigan. These new service area expansions are part of the company's larger Greenfield initiative, with new build-outs underway in Central Florida and Greenville County, South Carolina, and early indicators pointing to impressive growth and penetration in Central Florida communities where WOW!'s service is now available.

The Minnesota communities that will benefit from WOW!'s all-fiber network expansion include Andover, Anoka, Centerville, Circle Pines, Coon Rapids, Lexington, Lino Lakes, Ramsey, Roseville, Shoreview and White Bear Lake. WOW! has begun preliminary work in these areas to bring its state-of-the-art services and exceptional customer service to community members seeking more flexible and reliable broadband access.

"On the heels of our new Central Florida and South Carolina market expansions, and construction to expand our services in Michigan, our move into Minnesota extends WOW!'s footprint," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "With our unwavering dedication to providing outstanding customer service and giving back to the communities we serve; we look forward to offering businesses and residents in these areas more options for their broadband needs."

Once services are launched, these communities will experience WOW!'s all-fiber network and can subscribe to fiber services, including residential symmetrical Internet speeds up to 5 Gbps. Subscribers will receive the necessary equipment upfront to get started on WOW!'s reliable, high-speed network along with WiFi at no extra cost, unlimited data, and no annual contracts. Among its suite of products, WOW! will also offer YouTube TV, reliable home phone plans, WOW! mobile powered by Reach, and flexible, comprehensive solutions for businesses.

To learn more about WOW!, and to find out if its services are available in your area, please visit www.wowway.com.

About WOW! Internet, TV & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient and high-performing network that passes nearly 2 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 15 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, including the new all-fiber network in Central Florida. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, home phone, mobile phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized 10 times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation, winning the award for the last six consecutive years and making the 2022 Top 101 National Winners list. Visit wowway.com for more information.

