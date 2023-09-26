Villa Vie Residences Revolutionizes the World Cruise Segment with Visionary Approach, Combining Luxurious Onboard Living with Unparalleled Flexibility

Innovative Brand Blends Luxury Lifestyle with Attainable Ownership & Customized Voyagers Programs with Pay as You Go Options; Inaugural Journey Sets Sail May of 2024

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Villa Vie Residences, an innovative new world cruise brand, today announced details on its visionary new concept. Beginning in May of 2024, Villa Vie will circumnavigate the world every 3.5 years, visiting more than 420 ports in 147 countries across all seven continents. Aspiring global travelers can embark on the voyage of a lifetime by purchasing a cabin to own onboard or joining the VVRI Voyagers Program, where they can curate their own unique journey and combine up to 16 world cruise segments.

Villa Vie Residences Culinary Center (PRNewswire)

"Villa Vie Residences is not just a cruise; it's a lifestyle reimagined," said Mikael Petterson, the company's chief executive officer and a seasoned cruise industry executive. "With the launch of our new brand, we are empowering travelers to make the world their home, all while enjoying unmatched luxury and flexibility."

From the enchanting fjords of Northern Europe and the icy fjords of Greenland to the vibrant Caribbean, the soul of South America and the sun-kissed shores of the Mediterranean, Villa Vie Residences' promises a new chapter in the adventure of a lifetime. With diverse regions spanning the globe, from the majestic landscapes of Africa to the pristine beaches of the South Pacific and the bustling cities of Asia, Villa Vie Residences offers a truly immersive and enriching experience that unveils the world's wonders at every turn of the journey.

With a focus on providing unparalleled experiences, Villa Vie Residences is revolutionizing the world cruise concept with two innovative options:

Own a Cabin at Sea

Through its residential ownership program, Villa Vie lets travelers embrace life as a global resident by owning their very own cabin at sea. Cabins are fully equipped and elegantly designed floating havens for those seeking to call the world's most breathtaking destinations home:

Prices start at $99,999

Family and friends can visit at no cost ( $33 daily port taxes and gratuities apply)

Ability to rent out cabin when unable to be onboard

Craft Your Own Ultimate World Cruise

Through its unique Voyagers Program, Villa Vie is answering the call for flexibility from the world's most discerning travelers, allowing them to curate their own journey and purchase segments of the continuous world cruise program that range from 35 to 120 days:

Prices start at $89 /day per person

Travelers have the ability to choose from 16 various segments of the meticulously crafted 1,301-day itinerary

A new standard of luxury will be featured onboard for Villa Vie Residences' owners and guests, offering all-inclusive living that extends to every facet of the experience. Residents can enjoy everything from a cutting-edge business center complete with private offices and an inviting library, to a culinary arts center with interactive cooking classes and self-service options. Additional amenities will include multiple dining venues, an onboard Pet Spa & Resort, a golf-around-the-world program, modern fitness center, vibrant live entertainment and sustainable enrichment programs, among others. Residents will enjoy the comforts of home with complimentary services including weekly professional housekeeping, bi-weekly laundry service and 24/7 medical support.

Villa Vie Residences is slated to begin its inaugural 1,301-day journey around the world in May of 2024. Additional details will be announced in the coming weeks.

To learn more about Villa Vie Residences, visit VillaVieResidences.com.

About Villa Vie Residences

Villa Vie Residences is a disruptive force in the cruise industry, offering global circumnavigations that allow travelers to experience the world while living aboard luxury ships. Led by CEO Mikael Petterson, the company's vision combines luxury, adventure, and environmental consciousness. Villa Vie's two pillar products - the Ownership, and the Voyagers Program - provide unmatched flexibility and exclusivity, catering to the unique desires of modern travelers. With a focus on sustainability and responsible practices, Villa Vie Residences is redefining travel, one continent at a time.

Media Contact:

Hemsworth Communications

Kayla Atwater / Becca Maroney

203-807-3450 or VillaViePR@HemsworthCommunications.com

Villa Vie Residences Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Villa Vie Residences