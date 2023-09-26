Mutual of Omaha Mortgage Renews Subservicing Relationship with Celink

LANSING, Mich., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celink, the nation's leading reverse mortgage subservicer, recently executed a multi-year contract renewal with Mutual of Omaha Mortgage, the second-largest reverse mortgage lender and leader in the reverse mortgage industry.

Mutual of Omaha Mortgage has utilized Celink as its reverse mortgage subservicer since 2020 and this renewal will further extend the relationship between the two companies for years to come.

Mutual of Omaha Mortgage's SVP of Reverse Mortgage Servicing, Leslie Flynne, stated "We are so pleased to continue our partnership with Celink and look forward to the collaboration around the servicing of our reverse mortgage portfolio."

Celink's CEO, Marion McDougall, stated "We are very pleased to be renewing and extending our partnership with Mutual of Omaha Mortgage. Having a household name such as Mutual of Omaha Mortgage involved in the reverse mortgage business is extremely important to the long-term growth and health of our industry. We are honored to play a role in assisting them with their growth plans for the future."

About Mutual of Omaha Mortgage

A subsidiary of Mutual of Omaha, Mutual of Omaha Mortgage is a highly rated national reverse mortgage lender and servicer that offers industry-leading products to help its customers through life's transitions. For more information about Mutual of Omaha Mortgage, visit https://longbridge-financial.com/ www.mutualmortgage.com.

About Celink

Celink is the nation's leading subservicer of reverse mortgages for almost two decades and is the subservicer of choice for the nation's largest reverse mortgage lenders. With operations in both Austin, TX and Lansing, MI, Celink is a Ginnie Mae-approved Participation Agent and Subcontract Servicer for the HMBS program, a DBRS Morningstar approved servicer, as well as a Moody's approved servicer of reverse mortgages ("SQ2" rating). Celink utilizes an innovative servicing platform, ReverseServ Elite, which is fully scalable and supports numerous proprietary reverse mortgage products in addition to the HUD HECM program. Celink recently received HousingWire's Tech100 Mortgage Award, recognizing its significant investment into technology targeted to meet the specific needs of senior borrowers. For more information, visit www.celink.com.

