CGT Staffing Leverages Technical Acumen for the Benefit of Its Clients

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The success of every organization hinges on its ability to attract and retain credible talent amid economic challenges and a competitive hiring landscape. CGT Staffing, an agency with a national outreach, boasts decades of experience among its recruiting specialists to deliver quality candidates and exceptional service to its clients.

Amid an exceptionally challenging job market, recruiting specialists must remain attune to evolving trends, technological advancements, and specialized requirements for niche skillsets while leveraging job boards, industry and networking events, and the power of a deep referral network.

"Our highest purpose is to make our partners 'Raving Fans'," says Bill Welge, CEO and President of CGT Staffing. "Our success is defined by the satisfaction of our clients and our candidates – you can't have one without the other – and the most telling measure of success is a proven track record of results for both. We offer our clients access to a national database of network connections, referral sources, and qualified talent; we offer our candidates unique inroads to job opportunities that might not be on their radar, and lost in the noise of a tough hiring market."

At CGT Staffing, recruiting specialists are the gatekeepers of talent, tasked with identifying a curated assortment of candidates from a vast pool of resumés. Regimented multi-step vetting and years of industry insight eliminates the burden felt by many organizations, tasked with quickly separating viable candidates from those who are not a best fit. In its commitment to speed and efficiency, the team at CGT Staffing focuses on a mutual win-win scenario, ensuring an ideal match for both parties, candidate and client, from the outset.

"Our job is to make client's job easier," says Welge. "The first step is knowing their business and deploying specialists with a clear understanding of that business, its budgetary requirements, commute requirements, and necessary technical and communication requirements. We take great pride in knowing everything possible in order to get it right the first time. We want our partners, on both sides, to look back at the end of the process and say, 'they got it – they understood what I needed and how to get there.'"

