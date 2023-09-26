AVOCADO ORGANIC MATTRESSES AND TOPPERS EARN GOOD HOUSEKEEPING SEAL

Good Housekeeping Institute grants seal to Avocado's GOTS-certified organic mattresses and toppers.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocado, the leaders in organic and eco-luxury sleep products, earned Good Housekeeping's seal for their organic mattresses and toppers.

Avocado crafts their GOTS-certified organic mattresses and toppers with GOTS-certified organic wool and cotton and GOLS-certified organic latex. The products are MADE SAFE Certified and GREENGUARD Gold Certified.

"Good Housekeeping has been an authority on healthy homes for nearly 140 years," said Jessica Hann, Avocado's Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing and Sustainability. "So we're so proud to have our products evaluated and granted the seal by the Good Housekeeping Institute."

Since 1885, Good Housekeeping has been a leading publication covering healthy homes. They bestow their limited warranty Seal on products that have been evaluated by the Good Housekeeping Institute and assessed to perform as intended. If any product that bears the limited warranty Seal proves to be defective within two years from the date it was first sold to a consumer by an authorized retailer, Good Housekeeping will refund the purchase price or $2,000.

"The Good Housekeeping Institute has been recommending Avocado's mattresses to our readers for years," said Lexie Sachs, executive director of the Textiles, Paper, and Apparel Lab at the Good Housekeeping Institute. "Our team has been thoroughly impressed by the quality construction and attention to detail, all while the brand has remained true to their commitment of offering certified organic products. Even better, our panel of testers gave the mattresses top marks for comfort and support, proving that shoppers don't have to sacrifice quality when making sustainable choices."

As a member of 1% For the Planet, Avocado has donated to more than 40 organizations that fight climate change, food insecurity, deforestation, and more. Avocado, a Certified B Corp, also diverts 78% of its waste from the landfill and donates nearly all of its returned mattresses, pillows, and bedding to its nationwide network of shelters. Through their partnership with Ceres, Avocado also advocates for state and federal policies that help fight the climate crisis.

From the beginning, Avocado just wanted a new kind of mattress. One that was greener — better for people and the planet — affordable, and comfortable. It was a simple idea rooted in a much bigger vision. Now, Avocado continues to expand — from bedding, to furniture, to bath, skin + body, and responsible loungewear. As the company grows, Avocado continues on its mission to redefine what it means to be a responsible brand. The company is a Certified B Corporation, a Climate Neutral® Certified business, and a member of 1% For the Planet. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

