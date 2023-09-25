BingX Announces Strategic Sponsorship for Dubai Future Blockchain Summit 2023

SINGAPORE, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, proudly announces its strategic sponsorship of the upcoming Future Blockchain Summit, a cutting-edge event set to revolutionize the world of Web 3.0, Blockchain, Crypto, NFT, Metaverse, and Gaming. The summit is scheduled to take place from October 15th to 18th, at Dubai Harbour, promising an immersive experience like no other.

As the Middle East/North Africa (MENA) region's most immersive large-scale blockchain event, Future Blockchain Summit is poised to be a game-changer, with a fresh and empowering concept aimed at emboldening disruptors, empowering change-makers, and inspiring innovators across various tech domains. Over the course of four dynamic days, industry leaders, enthusiasts, and visionaries will converge to engage in an array of activities and opportunities. Attendees will have the chance to showcase their potential and expand networks through countless connections and interactions, gain valuable insights from a thought-provoking agenda.

BingX officially announced its strategic expansion in MENA region in this June, which aligns with its commitment to connect with users from diverse backgrounds and promote cryptocurrency adoption. Later in August, the introduction of Peer-to-Peer (P2P) trading services for a range of MENA and Turkish fiat currencies further exemplified its dedication to enhancing accessibility and convenience. BingX's journey in the MENA region has just begun, and it looks forward to continuing to foster the crypto ecosystem in this dynamic and promising market.

Nicholas Lo, BingX Head of Business Development for , together with Abdulla Hesham Khalifa, MENA Head of Community at BingX, and Markose.C, MENA Brand Representative for BingX, will be among the distinguished speakers at this prestigious event. They will contribute their insights and expertise, sharing their vision for the future of blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and the broader tech landscape. And Nicholas will provide an in-depth analysis of how centralized exchanges play a pivotal role in fostering the expansion of Web3 within the MENA region.

"In recent years, the MENA region has witnessed remarkable growth in its Web3 and crypto user base, and BingX has been proud to be part of this transformative journey. We see tremendous potential for Web3 technologies in MENA, and our sponsorship of the Future Blockchain Summit reaffirms our commitment to fostering innovation and driving the prosperity of Web3 in this dynamic region. We look forward to joining hands with visionaries, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs at the summit to explore new horizons and unlock the full potential of blockchain and cryptocurrencies in MENA." Nicholas added.

The MENA region has evolved into a hub for Web3 technology, driven by factors including a substantial and youthful population, pervasive mobile and internet adoption, rapid digitalization, a burgeoning fascination with cryptocurrencies and blockchain, and a robust entrepreneurship. This integration of elements has created a fertile environment for the advancement of Web3 technologies. Meanwhile, Dubai is emerging as a prominent crypto center, supported by its strategic geographical positioning, regulatory receptivity, ample resources, and dynamic entrepreneurial vibes. With BingX's sponsorship and support, Future Blockchain Summit 2023 in Dubai is expected to elevate this to new heights.

