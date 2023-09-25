360ofme gains momentum by securing funding and recruiting industry leaders to build ethical data exchange

360ofme's seed round led by Invest Detroit, Michigan Rise, and Ann Arbor Spark propels growth amidst increasing global privacy regulation, expanding demand for data privacy solutions.

DETROIT, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 360ofme, the ethical data exchange platform, raised seed funding from three Michigan-based investment firms while growing their team with two new executives, Kara Grasso as Head of Strategy and Revenue and Philippe Le Berre as Chief Technology Officer. The new investment will increase the speed of product development, hiring, and facilitate the commercial launch of their product. The emphasis seen today on privacy and data management, as evident from both a regulatory and consumer mindset perspective, presents fortuitous timing for 360ofme's launch to empower businesses in championing ethical data use.

360ofme's demo at the Detroit Auto Show showcases their solution for businesses to drive growth while unlocking the power of ethical, customer-centric data. (PRNewswire)

On September 11, 2023, Delaware signed into law the new Delaware Personal Data Privacy Act, joining 11 other states with comprehensive consumer data privacy legislation. Publicized as the 'strongest privacy bill in the nation' the law contributes to the expanding and intricate landscape of data privacy regulation in the US. Coupled with the burgeoning regulatory environment around data privacy, consumers' level of trust in corporate handling of personal data is at an all-time low. In fact, Cisco's 2022 Consumer Privacy Survey revealed that 76% of consumers refrain from purchasing from organizations that do not have trustworthy data policies.

360ofme is gaining traction to address these very issues, enabling businesses to empower their customers to leverage their own data, deliver deeper insights, and generate new revenue streams —all while driving brand loyalty and trust. 360ofme enables secure data sharing, learning, and monetization by overseeing data collection, consent management, and compliance. As a privacy guardian, the platform delivers rich insights and drives growth while upholding world-class privacy standards.

"Empowering consumers to own their personal data is particularly important in our mobility decisions as cars have become an extension of our lives," shares Grasso, former Global Strategy Lead at DuPont. Throughout her career, Kara has excelled as an advanced mobility strategist focused on new business development and revenue growth in electrification and autonomy. Kara was awarded the Automotive News' Rising Star of 2021 and joins 360ofme as their Head of Strategy and Revenue. On the technical side of the business, Philippe Le Berre, three-time founder, entrepreneur, and technology leader, joins 360ofme as their Chief Technology Officer. As a strategic technical leader with multiple patents to his name, Philippe has extensive experience in product development, cybersecurity, privacy, and AI across all stages of the product lifecycle at startups and Fortune 500 companies.

360ofme's founder and CEO, Cindy Warner, believes there is no better time for a disruption in consumer data management: "As we witness the continued momentum for data privacy to become a basic human right, we are perfectly positioned to drive value for both enterprises and consumers via our ethical data exchange. These three investments in our company, and the trust exhibited by Kara and Philippe, are positive proof that we are in the right place, at the right time, driving the right value creation."

This sentiment is further reinforced by 360ofme's investors, who provide a glimpse into how the future of privacy and the digital identity market might be evolving. Patti Glaza, Managing Director of Invest Detroit Ventures comments, "Cindy had the foresight to recognize early on that consumer privacy isn't just a sideline issue—it's central to the future of any enterprise handling customer data. Her commitment to empowering consumers to control their own data isn't just ethical; it's smart business, and it's precisely why Invest Detroit Ventures has invested in 360ofme and their endeavors."

About 360ofme Inc.

As a trusted personal data exchange platform, 360ofme is committed to transforming the paradigm of personal data ownership by rebuilding trust between ethical businesses and consumers. Based on low-code, secure and compliant technology, the platform allows for personal data to be protected, curated, and monetized while end consumers retain full control of their information. At the core, 360ofme's goal is to solve for increased privacy regulations while adding value to both businesses and consumers. For more information, please visit www.360ofme.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Invest Detroit Ventures

ID Ventures (IDV), the venture team of Invest Detroit, was formed in 2010 to support promising Michigan-based high-tech startups through investment capital and programs that strengthen the startup ecosystem. IDV manages an Evergreen Fund and traditional venture funds that invest in pre-seed and seed-stage startups. IDV provides capital, coaching and mentorship to scale promising early-stage ventures into thriving companies that help grow the state's economy, provide quality jobs, and bolster Michigan's growing startup community.

About Michigan Rise

Michigan Rise is a wholly owned venture capital subsidiary of the Michigan State University (MSU) Research Foundation, operated in partnership with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). Michigan Rise provides early-stage funding to innovative companies that have the potential to transform industries and create jobs in Michigan.

About Ann Arbor SPARK

For nearly 20 years, Ann Arbor SPARK has served as a catalyst for economic development by encouraging and supporting business acceleration, investment, attraction, and retention. Its investment arm, SPARK Capital, provides early-stage funding for Michigan-based technology startups to help them grow and succeed. It has invested in nearly 200 startup companies since inception.

360ofme is a personal data exchange platform, which aims to rebuild trust between ethical businesses and consumers. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 360ofme Inc.