Fosun International Ranks Third on the List of 2023 China Top 100 Sustainable Enterprises

HONG KONG, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 20-21 September, 2023 China Top 500 Enterprises Summit was held in the city of Hefei, Anhui province, China. China Business Council for Sustainable Development (CBCSD) held a parallel forum on September 20th, namely the Sustainability CEO Forum which focused on topics including climate action improvement and sustainable development. The 2023 China Corporate Sustainability Index Report and the list of 2023 China Top 100 Sustainable Enterprises were released at the forum, among which Fosun International ranked third.

According to the report, the 2023 China Corporate Sustainability Index examined and assessed the business performance of 1,020 leading companies from various regions and industries regarding three dimensions and eight aspects. Combined with five years of cumulative data and the current trends and challenges in corporate development. The 2023 China Corporate Sustainability Index conducted an in-depth analysis of development trends and explored the sustainability direction of enterprises.

Leveraging on years of continuous cultivation in the ESG field, long-term responsible operations and effective management, commitment in climate action mitigation and acceleration in green development, and various excellent ESG rating indicators, Fosun stood out from many companies and was successfully listed among 2023 China Top 100 Sustainable Enterprises, ranking third along with ten companies including Tencent Holdings, China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), China Railway Construction, and Metallurgical Corporation of China.

Looking back on the past, Fosun has always paid attention to the changes and developments in international and domestic sustainability policies. Adhering to its original aspiration of "Contribution to Society", it has continuously strengthened the construction and investment of the ESG system, implemented and monitoring Fosun's ESG strategies and objectives, as well as integrating the concept of sustainability into all aspects of operations. Fosun has been actively responding to national strategies, assisting in achieving the "dual carbon" goal, and made a commitment to society – "strive to peak carbon emissions by 2028 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050". In 2022, Fosun formally established a carbon neutrality roadmap to implement carbon neutrality work. In April 2023, it issued its first Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report, demonstrating its commitment of climate action to the international community and calling on all sectors to work together to promote carbon neutrality. In order to further fulfill its corporate social responsibility, it established Fosun Foundation in 2012, which continues to advance in the fields of global emergency relief, rural revitalization, health promotion, community building, children and youth welfare, education and culture & art, demonstrating its commitment to public welfare.

As a responsible global citizen, Fosun is dedicated to promoting global sustainable development in responding to the initiatives of various international advocacy organizations for sustainability. Fosun joined the United Nations Global Compact ("UN Global Compact") in 2014 and is devoted to the global commitment to sustainable development. It fully supports the ten principles of the UN Global Compact in the fields of human rights, labor, environment, anti-corruption, etc., continuously promotes their close integration with its own ESG strategies and actively engages its member companies in the implementation of ESG strategies. In 2020, Fosun joined the Chinese ESG Leaders Association and became a member of the CBCSD, actively promoting exchange and cooperation in the field of sustainability among enterprises, governments and social organizations. While sharing Fosun's concepts, information, and experience with respect to sustainability, Fosun actively learns from the good practices of other companies to cope with the challenges of global climate change, environmental protection, health, safety, corporate social responsibility, etc.

Fosun International's outstanding ESG ratings remark its wide recognition by the market. Recently, with its outstanding sustainability performance, Fosun International's HSI ESG rating has been upgraded to AA- and has been selected as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index for the first time. Presently, Fosun International is the only conglomerate in Greater China rated AA by MSCI ESG Ratings. Fosun International outperformed 91% of its global peers in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, and was included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2023 (China Edition), and was recognized as an "Industry Mover" by S&P Global.

