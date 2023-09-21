The Diamond Industry Conference kicked off in Zhengzhou, China

ZHENGZHOU, China, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Conference on Diamond Industry is being held in Zhengzhou City, Henan Province, from September 18th to 22nd. With the motto of "Gathering the advantages of the industrial chain and co-creating the future of the diamond material", the Conference invites the most influential scientists and entrepreneurs to give speeches and hosts high-end dialogues around the technological frontiers, industry trends and hot issues in the global field of artificial diamonds. At the same time, there will be activities such as the 2023 Grown Diamond Exhibition and the 2023 Grown Diamond Design Competition, according to the organizing committee.

The 2023 Conference on Diamond Industry kicked off in Zhengzhou, China. (PRNewswire)

China's artificial diamond sector started in 1963 and has been industrialized in Zhengzhou. After 60 years of development, it has been praised: "For Global diamonds, look to China; For Chinese diamonds, look to Henan." At present, China has become a major country in the global superhard materials industry, with artificial diamond production accounting for about 95% of the global total, of which 80% is produced in Henan. The Zhengzhou High-tech Industrial Development Zone, the major cluster of Zhengzhou's artificial diamond industry, owns rich innovative resources such as listed companies, universities, and industry associations. Now, it is accelerating the construction of an internationally recognized and leading domestic artificial diamond industry base.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=442340

Caption: The 2023 Conference on Diamond Industry kicked off in Zhengzhou, China.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Organizing Committee of 2023 Conference on Diamond Industry