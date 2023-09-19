Scan-Optics Helps Automate Legal Workflows by Partnering With NetDocuments

MANCHESTER, Conn., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scan-Optics , a global leader in intelligent data management and digital transformation, today announced that it has partnered with NetDocuments, the world's #1 trusted cloud-based content management and productivity platform where legal professionals do their best work.

As a certified partner, Scan-Optics can assist NetDocuments customers in seamlessly converting physical records to digital files, securely storing them within the NetDocuments platform. This provides ease of access to content within a best-in-class security and access control framework, ensuring lawyers can find the information they need to stay productive while also making it easier to share, collaborate, and analyze a firm's full corpus of documents.

"We are excited to bring together our years of experience in delivering intelligent data management solutions with the dynamic capabilities offered by NetDocuments," said Jeff Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer Scan-Optics. "Together, we are committed to promoting work from anywhere environments and unlocking connected workflows that meet the unique demands of businesses in possession of highly sensitive information."

Legal professionals in firms of all sizes can leverage this partnership to connect their digital and physical data and enable the automation of legal workflows. Customers using Scan-Optics and NetDocuments will be able to dramatically improve their productivity and client service delivery.

"NetDocuments is dedicated to providing customers with solutions that address their unique business needs, and a big part of that is by partnering with companies that we know will add value to their day-to-day," said Reza Parsia, VP, Strategic Partnerships. "Now NetDocuments customers can take advantage of Scan-Optics' digitization expertise while leveraging NetDocuments' capabilities to experience a better way to work."

ABOUT SCAN-OPTICS, LLC.

Scan-Optics is a global leader in digital transformation, intelligent data management, document conversion and business process optimization. With over 50 years of experience serving private, government and higher education institutions, Scan-Optics helps customers digitally transform their businesses by leveraging AI technology, machine learning and cloud-based solutions.

With a range of solutions, including information management, robotics process automation, enterprise content management and professional services, Scan-Optics helps customers energize data through its easy.forward™ platform. This proprietary platform helps promote speed, efficiency and data transparency within a customer's work environment.

ABOUT NetDocuments

NetDocuments is a leading cloud-based content management and productivity platform that helps legal professionals do their best work. Backed by over 20 years of experience in cloud innovation, NetDocuments offers a complete end-to-end platform for document and email organization and management, including award-winning automation and research capabilities; robust security, collaboration, and search technologies; seamless integrations with other tools professionals use daily; and a suite of large language model AI-powered solutions with the security and guardrails to manage AI responsibly. NetDocuments supports over 7,000+ law firms, corporate legal departments, and public sector entities globally. Learn more about NetDocuments.

