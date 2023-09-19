Rosewood Scottsdale Now Open to Treat Adolescents with Eating Disorders

Location represents Monte Nido & Affiliates' fourth treatment program in Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monte Nido & Affiliates, one of the leading eating disorder treatment providers in the country, today announces the opening of a new residential eating disorder center in Scottsdale, Ariz. Rosewood Scottsdale provides care for adolescents of all genders with an eating disorder. This location is the second Rosewood residential treatment program to treat adolescents in the Phoenix area.

"With eating disorders on the rise among adolescents, our goal is to help make treatment accessible to everyone who needs it," said Cassie McLean, Chief Executive Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "Our new Scottsdale location will allow more teens in Arizona to get the help they need while keeping them closer to their homes and families."

Treatment at Rosewood Scottsdale is specifically geared toward adolescents with innovative teen-focused therapies, including equine therapy provided by Ignite Counseling and Equine Psychotherapy, as well as evidence-based care to restore nutritional and physiological balance. Programming implements mindful eating, 24-hour nursing and comprehensive academic and family support in a home-like environment. It also provides specialized care for adolescents who have co-occurring addictions, mood disorders, psychiatric conditions and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

"Adolescents are particularly susceptible to eating disorders due to the developmental stages they are at in their lives, and we provide the tools and support needed to achieve full recovery," said Molly Perlman, MD, MPH, CEDS, Chief Medical Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "Because PTSD is a common co-occurring condition in eating disorder patients, we are proud that Rosewood Scottsdale will offer evidence-based trauma treatment concurrently with eating disorder treatment for those who need it."

Rosewood Scottsdale will go beyond trauma-informed care by being among the first to provide evidence-based trauma treatments that integrate cognitive processing therapy (CPT), one of the three gold standard trauma treatments, in parallel with eating disorder treatments. Based on recent groundbreaking research, clients utilizing this integrated clinical approach improved significantly and remained improved six months following discharge.

Rosewood Scottsdale is led by Executive Director Mireille Reece, PsyD, along with Clinical Director Rachel Hoffman, LCSW, and together they have 22 years of behavioral health and eating disorder experience. Rosewood Scottsdale complements its nearby programs Rosewood Ranch for Adolescents and Rosewood Ranch for Adults in Wickenburg, Ariz., along with Rosewood Tempe, a day treatment program for both adults and adolescents in Tempe, Ariz. For more information, or to inquire about treatment at Rosewood Scottsdale, please visit www.rosewoodranch.com or call 800-845-2211.

About Monte Nido & Affiliates

Monte Nido & Affiliates is a leading provider of eating disorder treatment, offering inpatient, residential, and in-person and virtual day treatment programs. For over two decades, our expert staff of eating disorder professionals have delivered compassionate care, breakthrough outcomes, and long-term recovery for our clients. Founded in 1996, Monte Nido & Affiliates currently operates more than 50 programs across four distinct eating disorder program brands: Monte Nido, Walden, Rosewood and Clementine.

