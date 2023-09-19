Plenty of Fish Finds Singles Embracing Their Cringe

Nearly 3 in 4 Believe Authenticity Will Lead to Their Perfect Cringe Counterparts

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New insights from dating app Plenty of Fish reveal that 74% of Gen Z and millennial singles agree that embracing their cringe will help them find their cringe counterpart, indicating that when it comes to dating, singles are feeling more comfortable being upfront about who they really are - with less fear of judgment.

With nearly 50 billion collective views on TikTok to date, conversations around #cringe culture are sweeping the nation. As a result, singles are becoming increasingly confident in being their authentic selves - and they're looking for a partner who will do the same. Given "cringe" is a subjective concept, that could mean singles are passionate about a particular fandom, they enjoy niche sport or hobby, or it could even mean they revel in being "basic," but either way, nearly half (47%) consider themselves to be more cringe than cool and 73% agree that being true to themselves is an important step in getting to know a potential partner.

To build on this movement and help singles date better, Plenty of Fish commissioned a survey conducted by OnePoll, exploring what modern singles consider cringe when it comes to dating.

"In a world where so many people feel pressure to present an ultra-manicured version of themselves, we applaud singles saying yes to being more real," said Eva Gallagher, Public Relations Manager at Plenty of Fish. "We're all about encouraging people to show up as their true selves - especially when it comes to dating. Sometimes, we just need to get out of our own way, so let's embrace the real us - the wonderful, awkward and sometimes cringey parts that make each of us unique."

Authenticity Advances Connection and Confidence

With more than seven in ten (73%) sharing that they aren't afraid to reveal things about themselves that might be considered cringe on a first date, it's clear singles are eager to share who they really are with potential partners sooner rather than later.

Authenticity is appealing to online daters, too. With 74% of singles claiming to be more likely to message someone on a dating app who appears to be as cringey as they are, whether through interests or hobbies listed on profiles, being open and honest on dating apps will increase opportunities for interesting conversation among potential partners.

This increased transparency could also help an early connection strengthen: nearly three-quarters (74%) agree it's attractive when dates share the things they nerd out about — whether it's a personal passion or a specific, niche hobby.

Additionally, while 68% of singles claim they usually feel confident about themselves before a first date, 73% say they'd feel more confident ahead of a first date if cringes were shared ahead of time, (for example, unique fandoms or quirky interests), demonstrating a desire for a more low-pressure dating experience.

Creating Context Around Cringe

Despite the subjectivity of cringe as a concept, survey findings show that there are some things - particularly when it comes to dating - that singles universally agree are no-nos, while other behaviors that were once seen as uncool are actually now appealing.

Across the board, singles agree that bad manners are considered cringe while dating - and not in a good way. Nearly 3 in 4 (71%) millennials and over half (56%) of Gen Z consider talking about "the good old days," including accomplishments or achievements from a long time ago to be cringey, and nearly two-thirds (65%) of singles view this as a dealbreaker on a date. Similarly, 56% of Gen Z feel that spending too much time on a phone is the most cringe thing someone could do on a date.

The behaviors that Gen Z and millennial singles once considered cringey when dating as teenagers, but now consider cool, include:

Talking about fandoms early on (55%)

Being direct about dating intentions (51%)

Not playing hard to get (46%)

Additionally, although 54% of singles say they were interested in things that were considered cringey as teenagers and they kept those things hidden from others, 86% say they are more open about their passion or interest in those same things now, proving a major shift in mindset when it comes to being unapologetically who they are as they get to know potential partners.

Survey Methodology

In a study commissioned by Plenty of Fish, 2,000 single or casually dating Gen Z and millennial Americans were polled in August 2023 by OnePoll.

About Plenty of Fish

Plenty of Fish is a dating app for singles who believe in a more laid-back approach to dating, one where they get to know the heart of someone. Our mission is to connect the most singles by building low-pressure experiences where the right people take notice. Unlike many dating offerings today, Plenty of Fish prioritizes creating an authentic, welcoming environment that allows real singles to discover what they're looking for - and simply date better! Plenty of Fish was the first dating app to ban "face filters" in all profile pics, and the first Match Group dating app to introduce live streaming. Plenty of Fish is a Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) company, and is one of the largest global online dating companies, available in 11 languages and more than 20 countries.

Download Plenty of Fish today, check out the latest dating trends and advice on the Plenty of Fish blog and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook.

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Plenty of Fish) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Plenty of Fish