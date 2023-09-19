Kelly Engineering Named a Contingent Staffing Leader by Everest Group

Business recognized for its specialist approach, technology investments, and managed services

TROY, Mich., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelly Engineering has been named a Leader on Everest Group's U.S. Contingent Staffing PEAK Matrix®. Among the engineering staffing providers assessed by Everest Group, Kelly earned the highest marks for vision and capability, which measure its ability to deliver services to clients successfully.

The PEAK Matrix provides an objective, data-driven assessment of U.S. contingent workforce providers based on their market impact, vision, and capability. Providers are assessed in seven categories: market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, the scope of services, innovation and investments, delivery footprint, and vision and strategy. They are ranked as Leaders, Major Contenders, or Aspirants.

This marks the second consecutive year Kelly has been recognized as a Leader in the engineering category after being featured on Everest Group's inaugural assessment in 2022. In addition, Kelly Technology was named a Major Contender on Everest Group's U.S. Contingent Staffing PEAK Matrix® for IT. Everest Group noted several areas of strength for Kelly:





Kelly provides a broad spectrum of staffing services to its clients in the U.S. It has adopted a specialist approach and has strong capabilities to source talent across engineering and IT





Kelly has continued to develop its managed services capabilities in the fields of lab management, field services, CADD services, and engineering support.

Kelly has continued to make significant investments to integrate proprietary and third-party technology and analytics solutions into its service delivery.





Kelly has invested in a comprehensive range of learning and upskilling services through the Kelly Academy of Science and the Kelly Academy of Engineering.





Kelly has a strong focus on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) both internally and externally, as is evident by its continued investments toward sourcing partnerships, the establishment of DEI affinity groups, and its Kelly 33 second chances hiring program.

"Kelly Engineering has significant market impact and strong capabilities across engineering segments encompassing mechanical, civil, chemical, and energy. Its continued focus on its Academy of Engineering and DEI programs, along with its managed services expertise in areas of telecom, manufacturing, and design, stand out as significant differentiators in the market. This combined has helped position it as a Leader on Everest Group's U.S. Engineering Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023," Everest Group Vice President Priyanka Mitra said.

"Our goal is to enable clients to power tomorrow's innovations with today's brightest talent," Kelly Science, Engineering, Technology & Telecom President Hugo Malan said. "We are proud to be the experts at hiring experts and to be recognized by Everest Group among the best contingent staffing providers in the country."

About Kelly® Engineering

Kelly Engineering creates expert talent solutions to solve the world's most critical challenges. As the third-ranked engineering staffing provider in the U.S., we connect thousands of engineers each year to careers on the cutting edge of their fields – from sustainable mobility and renewable energy to medical device and biopharmaceutical manufacturing. We give our clients a competitive edge by offering a full range of flexible workforce solutions, including direct-hire and contract staffing, business process outsourcing solutions, and project services. Visit our website and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn to discover what's next in engineering.

