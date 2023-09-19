EverWind announces the successful commissioning of its first MET tower on the Burin Peninsula

BURIN PENINSULA, NL, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - EverWind Fuels ("EverWind"), Canada's leading large-scale green hydrogen developer, has completed the installation of meteorological and wind data collection equipment on the first of its six MET towers planned for 2023. Upon completion, EverWind will have the largest number of MET towers of any green energy project in Newfoundland and Labrador.

EverWind's inaugural MET tower on the Burin Peninsula is located at the 27MW St. Lawrence Wind Farm, outside the Town of St. Lawrence. EverWind has partnered with Elemental Energy, owner of the St. Lawrence Wind Farm, to secure access to the project's historical wind resource and site performance data dating back to 2007. This data demonstrates the world-class potential of the wind resource on the peninsula. Together, with ongoing data from the newly installed meteorological data collection equipment, EverWind will have the most robust wind resource data in the Province.

Trent Vichie, CEO and founder of EverWind, expressed excitement regarding this latest development. "I am thrilled that we continue making significant progress in the development of our green fuels project on the Burin Peninsula," said Vichie. "At every stage we have worked with the communities on the Peninsula, sharing our thinking, seeking their feedback and delivering as promised. Our MET tower program is yet another example of how we engage."

Peter Clibbon, VP of Development with RES, one of the largest renewable energy developers in the world, who is supporting EverWind on its wind farm developments, echoed Vichie's comments. "The commencement of wind resource data collection is a critical milestone in the development of a project and is a big step for EverWind on the Burin Peninsula," explained Clibbon. "It is a long-lead item that drives site layout, engineering, procurement and financing. With support from our experienced team of local Newfoundland and Labrador partners and contractors, we are on track to deliver the remaining five towers on time and on budget."

Communities on the Burin Peninsula have expressed support for EverWind's proposed project and this latest development. "We are encouraged that EverWind continues to advance this project," said Kevin Pittman, Mayor of St. Lawrence and member of the Burin Peninsula Energy Board. "We are also proud that some of the critical data that will be used to bring this project to life is being collected here in St. Lawrence. This is good news for St. Lawrence and the entire Burin Peninsula."

About Green Hydrogen & Green Ammonia

EverWind will convert renewable power first into green hydrogen and then into green ammonia, which can be transported safely around the world and used as a clean source of energy as well as green fertilizer. EverWind works with some of the largest European energy companies, global industrial companies, and leading hydrogen & ammonia equipment suppliers.

About EverWind Fuels

EverWind is North America's leading independent green hydrogen developer. EverWind received the first environmental assessment approval (Nova Scotia) in North America for a large-scale green hydrogen project, and is well progressed in design, engineering, and development for the first phase of both its green energy generation projects and the production facility which will convert this energy into green hydrogen. EverWind owns and operates the deepest ice-free berth on the East Coast of North America, with world class access to rail, roads, and pipelines. Our safety-first culture reflects a highly skilled and extensively certified workforce, with a stellar safety record.

EverWind is led by Trent Vichie, a co-founder of Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, and a former Blackstone Partner. EverWind's development team consists of over 20 members who have previously held senior positions at various infrastructure, private equity, renewable power, engineering, and utility companies. EverWind is supported by a world-class advisory team including Black & Veatch, ILF, RES, Strum Environmental, McInnes Cooper, King & Spalding, McKinsey, Morgan Stanley, CIBC, and Citi. EverWind is also support by a local team of Newfoundland & Labrador based partners including ICI Innovations, Angler Solutions, Eunoia Consulting and Edwards & Associates.

EverWind's Newfoundland & Labrador Project

Leveraging our Nova Scotia platform and development experience, EverWind is pursuing a sister project on the Burin Peninsula in Newfoundland & Labrador. This project will consist of a 2+ GW wind farm to produce green hydrogen and ammonia. Located in a region with a proud industrial heritage, EverWind will continue to work closely with the Burin Peninsula Energy Board and communities throughout the region to advance the project.

EverWind acknowledges the island of Ktaqmkuk (Newfoundland) as traditional territory of the Beothuk and the Mi'kmaq of Miawpukek Mi'kamawey, the Qalipu Mi'kmaq and the Mawi'omi and acknowledges Labrador as the traditional and ancestral homelands of the Innu of Nitassinan, the Inuit of Nunatsiavut, and the Inuit of NunatuKavut. EverWind is committed to working in a spirit of truth and reconciliation to make a better future for all.

EverWind's Nova Scotia Project

The first phase has received an environmental assessment approval and is on-target to produce approximately 240,000 tonnes per annum of green ammonia starting in 2025, then achieve 1.5 million tonnes per annum production by 2026 through a second phase. The next phase of our Nova Scotia project will generate green energy through an additional 2+ GW wind farm currently under development, which is expected to be the largest in North America.

EverWind acknowledges the ancestral and unceded territory of the Mi'kmaq people, and we acknowledge them as the past, present, and future caretakers of this land, Mi'kma'ki. From the beginning our work has shared a core principle of environmental stewardship. We are committed to working with Mi'kmaq and delivering a comprehensive partnership on all aspects of the project.

EverWind's Nova Scotia Project includes three Mi'kmaq equity partners and is a champion for meaningful engagement with Rightsholders and the advancement of social and economic reconciliation.

At a local level, the EverWind works closely with multiple municipalities and stakeholder organizations.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by EverWind, including statements concerning projected wind farm capacity, projected green ammonia production volumes, construction and production timelines, sources and transmission of power, and benefits of the project. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, such as general economic and regulatory conditions, could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of EverWind and those projected in the forward-looking statements contained in this release. EverWind does not intend, and does not assume any liability whatsoever, to update these forward-looking statements or to align them to future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

