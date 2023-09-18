TIME MAGAZINE NAMED GRUPO BIMBO AS THE BEST MEXICAN COMPANY IN THE WORLD

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Bimbo, the leader and largest baking company in the world, is listed for the first time in the "World's Best Companies" ranking by TIME magazine and market research provider Statista. Grupo Bimbo is the highest-ranked Mexican company in the publication. In addition, it occupies the fourth position in the world within the "food and beverages" category and appears in the 113th position overall, of the 750 companies analyzed.

The methodology for choosing "The World's Best Companies" consists of a thorough analysis by TIME and Statista to identify the companies with the best results globally. The study was based on three main dimensions: Employee satisfaction, financial growth in income, and sustainability achievements (ESG). The data representing the three categories was then evaluated, consolidated, and weighted within a scoring model, with a maximum of 100 points.

Daniel Servitje, Chairman and CEO of Grupo Bimbo, said: "This recognition as one of the World's Best Companies reflects the work and passion of the more than 145,000 Grupo Bimbo associates. Since our foundation more than 78 years ago, we have sought to be an agent of change that positively impacts the communities in which we operate, contributes to the care of our natural ecosystems, and offers the best, highest-quality products to all our consumers

The "World's Best Companies" ranking includes various industries such as retail, manufacturing, engineering, automotive, and services, among others. At the top are Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Meta, Accenture, Pfizer, and more.

For the "World's Best Companies" list, please visit: https://time.com/collection/worlds-best-companies-2023/

