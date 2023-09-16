The story behind LUKA 2 LAKE BLED sneakers: 7+7 fascinating facts about Slovenia and Lake Bled

The story behind LUKA 2 LAKE BLED sneakers: 7+7 fascinating facts about Slovenia and Lake Bled

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Sept. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the unveiling of the LUKA 2 LAKE BLED sneaker, and an exhilarating 3x3 basketball tournament took place in Bled, casting a spotlight on Slovenia as an exciting destination worth visiting. Delve into 7+7 captivating facts.

1. With four neighbouring countries - Austria, Hungary, Croatia, and Italy and four distinct European regions - the Alpine world, the Pannonian Plain, the Karst, and the Mediterranean, Slovenia could easily be called "Europe in a nutshell".

2. With over 60% of its land covered by forests and numerous protected areas, the country strongly focuses on sustainability, part of Slovenia's identity.

3. From the world's oldest wine to the largest underground canyon in Europe... Slovenia is filled with exciting spots worth visiting.

4. Slovenia is a destination for curious and discerning guests. Carefully crafted boutique experiences in Slovenia are recognized by the Slovenia Unique Experiences label.

5. Slovenia is an outdoor paradise with a sporting heart and home to many world-renowned athletes, including Luka Dončić , Tadej Pogačar , Primož Roglič, Janja Garnbret.

6. Slovenian gastronomy is a delightful blend of traditional flavours, local ingredients, and innovative culinary techniques. What is more, there are several excellent wine regions which are gaining international recognition.

7. Ljubljana, the charming capital and hometown of Luka Dončić, is adorned with beautiful architecture, vibrant street art, and lively cafés.

7 fascinating facts about Lake Bled

1. Lake Bled is a picturesque glacial lake with crystal-clear turquoise waters in the Julian Alps in northwestern Slovenia.

2. Bled Island and the pilgrimage church are among the Lake's main attractions. The wishing bell within the church holds the promise of good fortune.

3. Situated on a rocky cliff, Bled Castle reigns as a formidable stronghold, providing sweeping panoramas of the glistening Lake and its picturesque surroundings.

4. Arnold Rikli, a 19th-century Swiss naturopath, transformed the area into a renowned wellness destination. Today, his legacy lives on.

5. The iconic Bled cream cake is a mouth-watering crispy puff pastry comprising layers of velvety vanilla cream and luscious custard.

6. Bled offers an abundance of outdoor activities. Vintgar Gorge is a must-visit.

7. Wooden pletna boats are an iconic feature of Lake Bled. They are rowed by a single oarsman.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=da_3idxWwb8

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Slovenian Tourist Board