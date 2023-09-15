Ampace unveils Kunlun series energy storage solutions with groundbreaking 15,000 life cycle at RE+

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiamen Ampace Technology Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Ampace"), a pioneer in cutting-edge lithium battery research and innovation, has unveiled its Kunlun series ultra-long cycle life batteries with 15,000-cycle and an array of innovative energy storage solutions at RE+, the largest renewable energy exhibition in North America, held between September 11 and 14 in Las Vegas, USA. This debut offers a new answer to global carbon neutrality objectives and the emerging trends in Virtual Power Plants (VPPs), effectively tackling issues related to extended durability, robust safety, and superior returns.

Ampace Booth (PRNewswire)

The Kunlun series batteries offer more than double the throughput of conventional cells, boasting a cycle life that exceeds 15,000 cycles, while maintaining over 80% SOH after 15,000 cycles and over 70% SOH after 20,000 cycles. This accomplishment also doubles the lifespan of lithium batteries in energy storage systems, aligning with the 20-year lifespan of photovoltaic equipment. It effectively addresses the concern of customers who would otherwise need to replace batteries during the operational phase of solar storage projects, resulting in a notable 30% reduction in overall lifecycle electricity costs.

Ampace has showcased a commercial & industrial distributed DC solution powered by Kunlun batteries during RE+. The company introduced a range of accompanying battery cabinets and modules based on the15,000-cycle long life cycle technology. Among these products, the much-anticipated Ampcombine distributed outdoor battery cabinet is a highlight. Over the entire lifecycle, the Ampcombine achieves a remarkable 110% increase in throughput, resulting in a 30% reduction in electricity costs and a 30% boost in profitability.

Zhu Yansong, the President of Ampace Energy Storage System Division, stated: "Ampace has been deeply involved in the global energy storage market for many years. In the North American region, Ampace has already established a strong presence in multiple application scenarios including commercial & industrial energy storage, residential energy storage, UPS, and telecom energy storage systems. "

At present, Ampace is a global leader in the worldwide residential energy storage sector, with its product footprint spanning several countries and regions, including the United States, Japan, Germany, the European Union, Australia and China.

Established as a joint venture between Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) and Amperex Technology Limited (ATL), Ampace's formation is a strategic focus on the long-term development of medium-sized lithium batteries in three major areas: energy storage, micro- vehicles, and high-power products.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Xiamen Ampace Technology Limited