Häagen-Dazs® Shops Brings Back Iconic Pumpkin Spice Shake Featuring Dulce de Leche Ice Cream

Available at all Häagen-Dazs® Shops nationwide starting September 15, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Häagen-Dazs® Shops is excited to welcome back their beloved fall creation, the Pumpkin Spice Shake featuring Dulce de Leche ice cream. The limited-time offer will return to shops across the nation on September 15 and will be available through November 14.

Häagen-Dazs Shops logo (PRNewswire)

Available in time for the autumnal equinox, the Pumpkin Spice Shake is a nostalgic combination of Häagen-Dazs'® Dulce de Leche ice cream, a rich caramel ice cream with thick dulce de leche ribbons, and the season's coveted fall flavors. The ice cream is blended with creamy pumpkin, topped with whipped cream and dusted with warm pumpkin pie spices, making it the perfect cool treat to transition into the fall season.

"Our Pumpkin Spice Shake was first launched at Häagen-Dazs® Shops in 2021. It's our take on the pumpkin spice trend that highlights our iconic ice cream," said Rachel Jaiven, Häagen-Dazs'® Marketing Director. "Through the combination of the popular pumpkin spice flavor and our delicious Häagen-Dazs® Dulce de Leche Ice Cream, our Pumpkin Spice Shake continues to be a highly anticipated fall special."

Photo linked here. Download the Häagen-Dazs® app and sign up for the Sweet Rewards loyalty program to get the latest Häagen-Dazs® news, campaigns & special discounts.

About Häagen-Dazs® Shops

Häagen-Dazs® Shops have been dreaming up playfully luxurious ice cream treats and creative desserts since opening their first location in Brooklyn, NY in 1976. With 200+ franchised shops now open across the country, the dessert establishment offers guests exceptional service and products, with each new visit as memorable as their frozen treats. From scoops to Dazzler sundaes and shakes to smoothies, the possibilities are endless for folks inspired by the flavors of the Häagen-Dazs® brand. Thät's Dazs(™).

LOCATIONS: Arizona, Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wyoming

Contact:

Callie Chambers

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

HDShops@fish-consulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Häagen-Dazs Shops