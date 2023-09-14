The Fresh Market and Uber Eats Partner for On-Demand Grocery Delivery

Shoppers can now access same-day delivery of their favorite fresh foods and specialty items from The Fresh Market on the Uber Eats app

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced its new partnership with Greensboro, North Carolina-based The Fresh Market, Inc to offer on-demand and scheduled delivery to customers across The Fresh Market's operating areas.

Uber Eats x The Fresh Market (PRNewswire)

Shoppers can access same-day delivery of fresh foods and specialty items from The Fresh Market on the Uber Eats app.

Starting today, all 161 of The Fresh Market locations will be available to shop through Uber and Uber Eats. With this new partnership customers will be able to use Uber's apps to order their Fresh Market must-haves—and discover new favorites from its highly curated and European-inspired selection—for delivery on-demand, right to their doorsteps. To celebrate The Fresh Market's debut on Uber Eats, consumers will enjoy up to 50% off orders over $60 with code UBERFRESH† and, as always, Uber One members benefit from $0 Delivery Fee and 5% off on The Fresh Market orders of $35 or more†† .

"The Fresh Market was named 'Best Supermarket in America' thanks to a first-class in-store shopping experience and we're thrilled to have the opportunity to bring that selection to the Uber Eats app," says Christian Freese, Uber's Head of Grocery and New Verticals across the US & Canada. "For Uber Eats households across much of the US, this is a game-changer for weeknight dinners, school lunches and so many other on-demand delivery moments that can be elevated with The Fresh Markets' prized specialty ingredients, curated meal kits and more."

"Providing our guests with Uber Eats on demand delivery is one more way we're meeting their needs to shop our stores when and how it best fits their lifestyle," stated Kevin Miller, Chief Marketing Officer at The Fresh Market. "We're excited to launch across all our stores and allow Uber Eats to bring the highest quality fresh foods from around the world to our guests' doorsteps."

Since launching in July 2020, Uber has seen consistent growth in the U.S. for its grocery category through partnerships including the Albertsons Companies, Meijer, Kroger, SpartanNash, Hy-Vee and more regional and national favorites. In the U.S. and around the world, Uber has moved beyond prepared food to offer grocery, convenience, alcohol and retail selection in 30+ countries and is uniquely poised to meet consumer demand for effortless delivery. Globally, more than 137 million people use the Uber platform to go anywhere and get anything each month.

† Get 50% off your next order of $60+ or more. Maximum $40 off. This offer expires on September 30, 2023. You must purchase through the Grocery section of the Uber or Uber Eats app. Must tap to apply. Must meet order minimum before applicable taxes and fees. Taxes and fees still apply. Only valid where The Fresh Market stores are available through the Uber and/or Uber Eats app. Uber reserves the right to cancel or modify this offer at any time. Exclusions may apply.

† † Benefits available only for eligible stores marked with the Uber One icon. Participating grocery stores: $35 minimum order to receive $0 Delivery Fee & 5% off. Taxes and fees, if applicable, do not apply to order minimums. Membership savings applied as a reduction to service fees. Other fees and exclusions may apply. View terms and conditions here .

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 42 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Uber Media Contact: press@uber.com

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Voted as the "Best Supermarket in America" by USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards 2022 and 2021, "America's Best Customer Service 2021" by Newsweek and Statista and a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 161 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram and Pinterest .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Uber