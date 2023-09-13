IBM Announced as a Sponsor of 2023 U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP28)

IBM's continued involvement in the U.N. effort builds on a long legacy of research and action on global challenges in collaboration with governments and civil society

IBM will demonstrate the power of AI and technology in driving progress on sustainability goals and improving business efficiency

ARMONK, N.Y. and UAE, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced its role as an Associate Pathway Partner of the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28). The conference, which will be hosted by the COP28 UAE Presidency in Dubai from November 30 to December 12, will be a pivotal moment for global leaders, policymakers, scientists, and businesses to collaborate on climate action and work together to shape a more sustainable future.

Throughout the conference, IBM will showcase how technology and consulting can enable business, society, and government to accelerate progress toward sustainability goals. By consolidating data and embedding AI into core functions, IBM can offer organizations tools to help them reduce costs, waste, and emissions; advance transitions to clean energy; improve productivity; and develop more sustainable supply chains and responsible computing. IBM can also help organizations measure their environmental impact, report against regulatory requirements and public expectations, and operationalize their data to help create more efficient and sustainable enterprises—without compromising profitability.

"Sustainability is one of the biggest challenges of our lifetime, and both technology and partnerships will be key to driving future progress," said Jonathan Adashek, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, IBM. "AI innovations like IBM's watsonx are already available to help organizations build AI to drive sustainability and efficiency. In Dubai, IBM will support the COP28 UAE Presidency's agenda by working with attendees to continue collaborating on solutions that move us all toward a low-carbon future."

"A wide range of stakeholders are key to ensuring COP28's success, and we are proud of the high level of interest in sponsorships received from across the world. All organizations and sectors of society have an important role to play in climate action, and I am encouraged by the enthusiasm demonstrated by our sponsors who are committing to Unite, Act, and Deliver to keep 1.5C within reach," said Ambassador Majid, Director-General and Special Representative of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

IBM's role at COP28 builds on the company's long history of action, research, and advocacy around the environment. The company issued its first environmental policy more than 50 years ago—in 1971—and published a formal position on climate change in 2007. IBM is also a founding member of the United Nations Environment Programme's Science-Policy-Business Forum on the Environment and the Climate Leadership Council, and supports communities vulnerable to climate change and other environmental issues through initiatives like the IBM Sustainability Accelerator.

The location of this year's U.N. Climate Change Conference is also a backdrop to IBM's presence in the Middle East region, where its sustainability offerings are helping businesses and governments improve efficiency and advance their sustainability goals. For instance, IBM and the Mohammed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) are collaborating through a joint AI Center of Excellence to improve the adoption of AI technology, inform the deployment of clean and renewable energy, and help drive sustainability with carbon neutral solutions.

