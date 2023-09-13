Brixey & Meyer Capital announces the sale of Guardian Access Solutions

CINCINNATI, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixey & Meyer Capital is excited to announce the sale of Guardian Access Solutions (Guardian) to CenterOak Partners (CenterOak), a Dallas-based private equity firm. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, with locations in Atlanta, Georgia and Orlando, Florida, Guardian provides complete design, installation, service, and preventative maintenance solutions for all major access control systems, including commercial gates, overhead doors, parking systems, and access control/CCTV.

Under BMC's ownership, the Guardian team delivered on rapid growth initiatives including (i) expansion of service & preventative maintenance offerings, (ii) the expansion of product offering in all markets, and (iii) the acquisition and integration of three complementary businesses since 2020.

"We are proud of the many accomplishments of the Guardian team since our first investment in 2020," said David Brixey, CEO at BMC, "we are anxious to watch their continual growth with the team through their partnership with CenterOak."

Guardian's ability to serve its diversified base of commercial and high-end residential customers across the complete access control spectrum, coupled with its reputation for exceptional service quality and reliability, has propelled the company to be a market leader in the Southeastern United States.

BMC was advised on the transaction by Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) and legal counsel was provided by Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP.

About Brixey & Meyer Capital

Brixey & Meyer Capital is a lower middle market private investment firm located in Cincinnati, Ohio. Since its founding, BMC has closed fourteen investments and raised $130 million in committed capital to invest in lower middle-market companies. Brixey & Meyer Capital currently manages five different platforms across a variety of industries. Follow Brixey & Meyer Capital on LinkedIn here.

