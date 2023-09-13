BGC Group and Cantor Fitzgerald Raise Spirits and Funds with Charity Day 2023

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban and Charlize Theron united for day of hope and charity in honor of those lost on 9/11

NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BGC Group, a leading global brokerage and financial technology company, its affiliate Cantor Fitzgerald and key celebrity ambassadors raised funds for charities addressing the most pressing issues around the world and honoring the legacy of those lost 22 years ago on 9/11, through Charity Day 2023 . Celebrity ambassadors including Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban, Charlize Theron, Patrick Dempsey, Matthew McConaughey, Regina Hall, President Bill Clinton and others participated in this year's event benefiting the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund .

"Today, 22 years later, I still wake up with dread on 9/11, but I know that, together, we've created hope and positivity on our very worst day," said Howard W. Lutnick, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. and BGC Group, Inc. "The spirit of Charity Day, and truly the organization, is to take care of others around the world with the support of our employees and our clients."

Originating in 2002, Charity Day brings celebrities and esteemed guests to join BGC's skilled licensed brokers on trading floors to conduct transactions and raise funds around the globe. Since inception, the fund and Charity Day have raised funds for over 150 charities. One hundred percent of the firm's global revenues on the anniversary of September 11th are distributed to the charities, including the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund. Charity Day is also an opportunity for the Lutnick family and the Cantor Fitzgerald community to pay forward the support that was shown to New York following 9/11, striving to make a tangible difference.

"As we honor those who were lost 22 years ago, our fundraising and relief efforts stand as a reminder that in the face of tragedy we must remain united," said Edie Lutnick, President and Co-founder of the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund. "We believe together, as a global community, we can make a meaningful impact by providing direct financial aid where it's needed most; those affected by disease, natural disasters and the list goes on."

The Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund was founded 22 years ago to honor the life and legacy of the 658 Cantor employees and 61 Eurobrokers lost in the 9/11 World Trade Center attacks. The founders pledged on day one that help would always be there, not just to assist those affected by 9/11, but to provide hope and support around the globe.

About Charity Day and the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund

Every year, Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC Group, in conjunction with the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund, commemorate our 658 Cantor and 61 Eurobrokers employees who perished on September 11, 2001 by distributing 100% of our global revenues on Charity Day to the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund and dozens of charities around the world. The Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund initially created to assist families of Cantor employees who were lost on 9/11, has since broadened its mission to provide aid to victims of natural disasters, emergencies, direct service charities and wounded members of the military.

Charity Day is our way of turning a tragic day into one that is positive and uplifting by helping others. We invite celebrity guests who represent participating charities into our offices to conduct trades with licensed brokers and their clients. To date, Charity Day has raised $180 million for charitable causes around the world, and since its inception the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund has raised and distributed over $357 million. For information about the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund, please visit www.cantorrelief.org.

