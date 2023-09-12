Impartner Marks Three Years as a Partner Management Grid Leader with the Latest G2 Fall 2023 Report

G2 Fall 2023 Report ranks Impartner as No.1 in Mid-Market, Enterprise, and Overall Partner Management while maintaining leader ranking in Through-Channel Marketing and Partner Ecosystems Platform Grids

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the fastest-growing and most award-winning provider of partner management technologies, today reaffirms itself as market leader revealing its continued No. 1 ranking for Partner Management in G2's 2023 Fall Report. Consistent with last quarter's results, Impartner is positioned first across Overall Partner Management, Enterprise, and Mid-Market customer reviews. This report from G2, the world's largest and most trusted software review marketplace, maintains Impartner's status as the top performer in the channel marketing space.

"Impartner basks in the ongoing recognition of day-to-day users, along with the recent top rankings from analyst groups," said Dave R Taylor , Impartner CMO. "Our partner management solutions have evolved into the de facto 'go-to' standard for companies starting or scaling their partner ecosystems. Today's G2 report validates our hard work and the value we bring to our users."

Impartner has remained a leader for twelve consecutive quarters and recently received five new leader badges in: Leader Americas Regional Grid® Report for Partner Management, Leader Americas Regional Grid® Report for Through-Channel Marketing, Leader Small-Business Americas Regional Grid® Report for Partner Management, No. 1 Mid-Market Americas Regional Grid® Report for Partner Management, and No. 1 Americas Regional Grid® Report for Partner Management.

The company remained a leader on the Through-Channel Marketing Grid Report for the sixth quarter in a row and on the Partner Ecosystems Platforms Grid, a new category that Impartner was established as a leader in this summer .

Additionally, Impartner maintained its No. 1 spot in Overall Partner Management for six consecutive months. Supplemental findings from the report include:

Impartner has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating from 400+ G2 reviews

91% of Impartner customers are likely to recommend Impartner's platform

91% of customers are satisfied with the ease of doing business with Impartner

A verified mid-market user reiterated these results: "Impartner provides a powerful, heavily customizable, and full PRM solution. It is a very clean integration with CRM which leaves much less administrative work for the user. Impartner has solved my problem of being able to work on deals in tandem with partners while keeping our CRM fully up to date."

Every three months, G2 releases its quarterly reports, ranking the 100,000+ software sellers and products listed on G2.com across several categories. These ranks are based on various factors, like verified reviews gathered from their user community as well as data from online sources and social networks.

Since last quarter's G2 report, Impartner has finalized two major product updates. Its new Partner Marketplace allows vendors to connect prospective customers directly to qualified channel partners, providing a way for partners to showcase themselves on the vendor's main website and generate demand from that connection in record time. Impartner also introduced a Partner Referral solution with revolutionary Referral Links generation . This new influencer marketing technology is the key to unlocking infinite go-to-market selling strategies for reseller networks across all industries.

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com.

