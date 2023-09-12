Grainger Names Matt Fortin as Chief Human Resources Officer

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grainger (NYSE: GWW), the leading broad line distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products serving businesses and institutions, today announced the appointment of Matt Fortin as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, effective Wednesday, September 13, 2023. With this appointment, he will join the Grainger Leadership Team.

"With nearly two decades of experience in roles across Grainger, Matt brings an innate understanding of our business and our diverse team member populations," said D.G. Macpherson, Chairman and CEO, Grainger. "Grainger is frequently recognized for its culture, where our team members are valued, comfortable being themselves, and encouraged to voice their opinions. I believe Matt will be a champion for the team member experience and the customers and communities we are privileged to serve."

Matt joined Grainger in 2006 and most recently served as the Group Vice President for the Merchandising and Supplier Management function, leading the team responsible for building and publishing Grainger's product assortment. He has held roles of increasing responsibility across Grainger's supply chain and led the company's sourcing and commercial operations in China. Prior to joining Grainger, he spent 16 years at General Motors progressing through leadership roles in manufacturing, purchasing, continuous improvement and general management.

Fortin graduated from the University of Dayton with a bachelor's degree in management information systems and graduated as a General Motors Fellow with an MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management. He has held board positions with both the Midwest Red Cross chapter and El Valor, a nonprofit serving at-risk children and adults in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood. He is currently the executive sponsor for the Asian and Pacific Islander Business Resource Group at Grainger.

