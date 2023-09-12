Arena Energy Senior Landman Wins Landman of the Year Award from the Professional Landmen's Association of New Orleans

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gail Maniscalco, Senior Landman at Arena Energy, LLC ("Arena"), a leading independent oil and gas exploration company focused on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, was recently honored with the Landman of the Year Award by the Professional Landmen's Association of New Orleans (PLANO). This award recognizes Gail's long history of professional accomplishment and dedication to the Texas and Louisiana offshore Oil and Gas Industry.

Gail Maniscalco receiving her award from the Professional Landmen’s Association of New Orleans. (PRNewswire)

Gail's Landman of the Year Award follows Arena's recognition as Company of the Year in 2022. Gail is a Certified Professional Landman and joined Arena in 2011. She brings over 30 years of experience in the energy industry and is highly regarded in the offshore industry.

"I would like to thank PLANO, as it is an honor to receive this award and to join the past recipients who I have long admired and respected in the oil and gas industry," Gail said shortly after receiving the award. "I would also like to thank the Arena family and all the wonderful people I have had the pleasure to work with throughout my career as a Landman."

"Arena has an amazing team of technical professionals. Gail is one of those hard-working members of the Arena team and I am extremely proud that her contributions to the oil and gas industry have been recognized," said Arena Co-Founder and CEO Mike Minarovic.

About Arena Energy

Arena Energy, LLC was founded in 1999 on the belief that mature producing areas of the Gulf of Mexico Shelf still held vast potential – and that with the right technology, talented oil and gas finders could unlock these drilling opportunities. Today, that vision has been realized many times over. Since its founding, Arena has grown into one the largest private offshore oil and natural gas companies, having invested more than $4 billion of capital in the Gulf of Mexico, paid $1.4 billion in royalties to the federal government, and decommissioned over three hundred wells and forty-five platforms and other structures. Arena takes pride in safely and responsibly producing the energy that powers the United States and the world.

