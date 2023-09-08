Vintage Coin-Op Games, Autographed Sports Memorabilia, and Neon Garage Signs Up for Bid in Eclectic HiBid Auctions

OCALA, Fla., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Current and upcoming auctions on HiBid.com feature unique décor, incredible collectibles, and fabulous furniture. Sellers are offering large neon gas station signs, antique coin-operated games and gumball machines, sculptures and statues, and slot machine toppers as well as household appliances, name-brand furniture, and hand tools. Standout lots include a #1 X-Men comic book from 1963, an 8-foot-tall Tyrannosaurus Rex statue, a signed Joe DiMaggio photo, a vintage U.S. Navy diver's helmet, a new-in-box Hot Wheels pinball machine, and other conversation starters.

These intriguing auctions follow a week in which more than $37.2 million in gross merchandise value was sold through a combined 1,522 timed and live HiBid auctions. The total hammer value surpassed $79.3 million from over 3.2 million bids placed on more than 625,000 lots.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots and categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.

August 28-September 3, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Merchandise Value: $37.2+ Million

Total Hammer Value: $79.3+ Million

Lots Sold Online: 626,984

Timed Auctions: 1,434

Live Auctions: 88

Bids Placed: $3.2+ Million

Bidding Sessions: $4.1+ Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Hawaiian Tropic Founder Ron Rice Estate Auction

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: August 1-September 12

Seller: Dunn's Attic

Dodson Estate Downsizing and Virginia Allen Estate Auction

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: September 2-8

Seller: Orrell Auctions and Real Estate

Vintage Coin-op and Advertising Auction

Auction Type: Timed

Date: September 12

Seller: Pot of Gold Auctions

